Kylie Minogue hopes to lift her spirits with the album & # 39; Grown-Up Disco & # 39;

WENN

The singer of & # 39; Spinning Around & # 39; she scoffs at her upcoming studio installment, claiming that the coronavirus crisis encouraged her to write songs that could have an inspiring impact.

Up News Info –

Minogue KylieOn the upcoming self-titled album, the star will return to her roots in pop music.

The Australian star's latest LP, "Golden" from 2018, saw the singer experiment with a more country sound, but speaking to British magazine GQ, he revealed that the upcoming Kylie is an "adult nightclub."

"(It is) difficult even for me to explain it," he said. "But even adults need some pure pop fun."

Reflecting on the resurgence of the 1970s disco sound in recent years, Kylie commented, "Everything is cyclical, right? I loved the album at age eight, so it's been a long love story."

"I love modern interpretations of the genre now," he said, before revealing that his new sound also has an influence from the early '00s. "There's a lot of love in the early 2000s right now. They both seem like good times to me, so I'm channeling that on this record."

The "Spinning Around" star also confessed to the Covid-19 crisis and the blockade also encouraged her to produce an uplifting album.

"Songs that are pure escapism have an even stronger purpose," he said.