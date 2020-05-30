Kylie Jenner's lawyer responds to Forbes revoking Star's billionaire status

Instagram

In a statement, the star's attorney, Michael Kump, defends his client, claiming that the publication's article, in which he accuses Kylie of falsifying tax returns, "is full of blatant lies."

Kylie JennerThe finance team is breaking the silence after Forbes revokes the "keeping up with the Kardashians"The billionaire status of the star. In a statement to Us Weekly, his attorney Michael Kump defended his client.

"We have reviewed the Forbes article accusing Kylie of cheating and a" web of lies "to inflate her wealth," Kump said Friday, May 29. "The article is full of outright lies. Forbes's accusation that Kylie and her accountants' false tax returns are unequivocally false and we are demanding that Forbes immediately and publicly withdraw that and other statements."

The statement continued: "It is sad that, of all things, Forbes has dedicated three reporters to investigating the effect of the coronavirus crisis on Kylie's net worth. We would not expect that from a tabloid supermarket newspaper, let alone Forbes. "

This came after Kylie closed the post, which insisted that Kylie is worth less than $ 900 million, for revoking her billionaire status and accusing her of lying about her wealth. In an article titled "Inside Kylie Jenner & # 39; s Web of Lies and Why She & # 39; s No Longer a Billionaire" on Friday, May 29, 2020, the publication suggested that the reality TV star and makeup mogul they had tampered with tax documents for their cosmetic company Kylie. ripping off the famous Forbes billionaires list of the title.

Kylie, who was named by the magazine as the world's youngest "self-made" billionaire in March 2019, denied the claims and turned to social media to defend herself. "What am I waking up to? I thought this was a reputable site … all I see is a series of inaccurate statements and unproven assumptions hahaha (laughs). I have never asked for any titles or tried to lie. My I NEVER walk there. "he said on Twitter.

"Even the creation of tax returns that were probably falsified is your proof, so you THOUGHT they were falsified? What am I reading?" He continued. "But it's okay, I feel blessed beyond my years, I have a beautiful daughter and a successful business, and I'm doing perfectly fine. I can name a list of 100 more important things right now than looking at how much money I have."