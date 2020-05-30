Kylie Jenner Forbes To Remove Article Saying She Lied To Become A Billionaire

When Kylie Jenner started her cosmetics company, not many people thought she would rise to the status she has today. However, skepticism as to whether she was legitimately the youngest billionaire was cast aside when she posed and interviewed alongside Kris Jenner for Forbes magazine.

Yesterday, a surprisingly forceful report from the highly accredited publication exposed the young tycoon for colluding with her team to falsify documents (i.e. tax returns) to make her the youngest self-made billionaire & # 39; .

The general public agrees that Kylie has not made herself, but respected that she achieved billionaire status in no time. Her baby's dad, Travis Scott, included her award in her hit Sicko Mode, while her sisters made congratulatory jokes about it.

On May 29, the biting Forbes article read: "The business was never this big to begin with, and the Jenners have lied about it every year since 2016, including the fact that their accountants issue tax returns with fake numbers. "to help estimate Forbes' estimates. of Kylie's earnings and net worth. While we cannot demonstrate that those documents were false (although it is likely), it is clear that Kylie's camp has been lying. "

This summoned a prompt response from Jenner, who took to Twitter to imply that they have no real proof and that she has other things to worry about besides what someone else says about her money.

I can name a list of 100 more important things right now than looking at how much money I have – Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) May 29, 2020

Unfortunately for the mother, it is not that simple. He proudly invited Forbes to his office and flaunted his wealth on the cover of the magazine known for his money, so he should have to answer.

Jenner's attorneys retracted their request for a retraction.

Her attorney, Michael Kump, says: "We have reviewed the Forbes article,quot; accusing Kylie of cheating and a "web of lies,quot; to inflate her net worth. The article is full of blatant lies. Forbes's accusation that Kylie and her accountants "falsified tax returns,quot; is unequivocally false and we are demanding that Forbes immediately and publicly retract that and other statements. "

Forbes backs up his statements that took months to investigate.



