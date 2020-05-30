KUWK: Kim Kardashian Shares A Powerful Message Amidst National Protest For George Floyd's Assassination!

Kim Kardashian took her platform to also join the national protest after George Floyd's wrongful death! As you know, the Black Lives Matter movement has been more vocal and visible than ever after the man was killed by a policeman in broad daylight.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star said she was "exhausted,quot; and "angry,quot; to see another victim of police brutality and racism.

She began her long letter by stating that "for years, with every horrible murder of an innocent black man, woman, or child, I have always tried to find the right words and express my outrage." But the privilege of my skin color often leaves me feeling that this is not a fight I can really take on as my own. Not today, not anymore. Like many of you, I am angry. I am more than angry. I am enraged and upset. "

Kim, who has been studying to take her law exam and become a lawyer, went on to say that she was heartbroken to see so many African-American citizens "unfairly locked up,quot; and even "killed."

“ Although I will never know the pain and suffering they have endured, or what it feels like to try to survive in a world riddled with systemic racism, I know I can use my own voice to help amplify those muffled voices for too long & # 39 ; & # 39 ;, continued writing.

The celebrity then shared links for fans to donate and also posted a powerful image on her KKW Fragrances Instagram page showing a Pantone sample on the arm of a black man with the shadow called "Human Being."

George Floyd's murder has sparked protests and outrage, as Kim is just one of the many stars and citizens fighting for justice.



