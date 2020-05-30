Kris Jenner is "freaking out,quot; over article exposing Kylie's lies and money fraud, insider claims, while Forbes endorses her story

Earlier this week, Forbes The magazine ran a scathing article about Kylie Jenner, claiming that she lied to become a billionaire. The publication stripped Jenner of the world's youngest self-made billionaire title, given to him in 2019 and 2020, and accused the founder of Kylie Cosmetics of falsifying his tax returns and lying about his wealth to inflate his net worth.

Now, a new report claims Kylie's mother, Kris Jenner, is "going crazy." Forbes article because it could cause serious damage to the Kardashian-Jenner brand that it has been building for almost two decades.

"Kris and Kylie are going crazy and fear this will harm their brand, and worse, they could be in trouble with the government," a source told Sun.

The source added that both Kylie and Kris are "definitely concerned,quot; about the legal and social ramifications of the article's claims.

"Kylie's business is significantly smaller and less profitable than the family that has spent years leading the cosmetic industry and the media, including Forbes, to believe ", read the article.

the Keeping up with the KardashianThe star of s immediately responded to the article via Twitter. She wrote that she thought Forbes It was a reputable site, but all you see are inaccurate statements and unproven assumptions.

"I never applied for a degree or ever tried to lie to myself there, period," Kylie wrote.

His attorney, Michael Kump, also demanded a retraction of Forbes in a sentence. He said that after reviewing the article that accused Kylie of "engaging in deception and a web of lies to inflate her net worth," Jenner and her family want to make it clear that the article is "full of blatant lies."

Kump added that ForbesThe allegation that Kylie and her financial team "falsified tax returns,quot; is "unequivocally false,quot; and they demand that Money magazine retract the article and other statements.

However, Forbes he is standing next to his story. Company spokesman Matthew Hutchison says the article was the result of an extensive investigation that was triggered by recently filed documents that revealed obvious discrepancies between public information provided to shareholders and private information provided to journalists.

"Our reporters detected the inaccuracies and spent months discovering the facts," said Hutchison.

After reviewing Kylie Jenners' financial records, Forbes Now he claims that the estimated net worth of the 22-year-old is just under $ 900 million.



