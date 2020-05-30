Kiss, Iron Maiden, System of a Down Tapped for Virtual Download Festival

Facebook

The first virtual music download festival is slated for next summer with exclusive footage, never-before-seen performances and interactive content.

Kiss, Iron maidenand system of a Down will headline the first virtual Download Festival.

Promoters chose to host an online version of the annual rock show when the physical event was canceled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and have now announced a lineup.

Download TV, which will be broadcast through the festival's official social channels between June 12 and 14, 2020, will feature hours of exclusive footage and unseen performances, as well as interactive content.

"The weekend will be divided into day and night, where the day will be all that celebrates the spirit of the Download Festival, and the night brings 2-3 hours of custom programming where downloaders can tune in and rock," a statement read.

Highlights will include the best moments from KISS and Iron Maiden at the festival, while the final night will close with images of System of a Down performances in 2005, 2011, and 2017.

Sets from Korn, the Deftones, The descendantsand Darkness It will also air over the weekend.