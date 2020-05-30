Kim Kardashian West publishes long response to racism and police brutality following George Floyd murder: "I am enraged and upset,quot;

Kim Kardashian West is no stranger to fighting injustice, as she has successfully used her efforts and influence to free several black people who received unfairly long prison terms. Now she is talking about the tragic murder of George Floyd at the hands of the dismissed Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, and also about police brutality.

Kim Kardashian West went to social media and posted a lengthy post on her Twitter and Instagram accounts about current events happening across the country in response to George Floyd's mindless murder.

Kim's message said:

“For years, with every horrible murder of an innocent black man, woman, or child, I have always tried to find the right words to express my condolences and outrage, but the color my skin color gives me has often left me. I feel like this is not a fight I can really face on my own. Not today, not anymore. Like many of you, I am angry. I am more than angry. I am enraged and disgusted. I am exhausted by the anguish I feel when I see mothers, fathers, sisters, brothers and children suffer because their loved one was killed or unjustly locked up for being black. "

She continued, adding:

“Although I will never know the pain and suffering they have endured, or what it feels like to try to survive in a world riddled with systemic racism, I know I can use my own voice to help amplify those voices that have been muffled for too long. "

Kim Kardashian West along with her younger sister Kylie Jenner have expressed their thoughts on the murder of George Floyd, while Khloe Kardashian republished Kim's response on her social media.

As previously reported, Derek Chauvin was arrested and charged with third-degree murder, and his bond has been set at $ 500,000.

