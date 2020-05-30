Kim Kardashian is enraged and disgusted by the death of George Floyd

Kim Kardashian speak out and defend the black community.
On Saturday morning, the founder of SKIMS turned to social media to share a powerful and moving message about George FloydDeath.
As many know, Floyd died on Monday (May 25) after a Minneapolis police officer pinned him down and knelt on his neck, while three other officers were left doing nothing. In addition, Floyd repeatedly stated that he could not breathe, moments later he died.
Just yesterday, the former Minneapolis police officer was arrested and faces charges of murder and third-degree manslaughter.
Now him keeping up with the Kardashians Star is using her massive platform to stand in solidarity with the black community and pay tribute to Floyd.
"For years, with every horrible murder of an innocent black man, woman, or child, I have always tried to find the right words to express my condolences and outrage, but the color my skin color gives me has often left me. I feel like this is not a fight I can really face on my own. Not today, not anymore, "his in-depth post began.
"Like many of you, I am angry. I am more than angry. I am furious and disgusted," she continued. "I am exhausted by the anguish I feel when I see mothers, fathers, sisters, brothers and children suffer because their loved one was killed or unjustly locked up for being black."
She added: "Although I will never know the pain and suffering they have suffered, or what it feels like to try to survive in a world riddled with systemic racism, I know that I can use my own voice to help amplify those voices that they have had. cushioned for a long time. "
In addition to his post, he shared several ways that people can help and also up one page that highlighted resources, ways that people can donate, and more.
"Text 'FLOYD' to 55156," she wrote on Instagram and also included a link to Change.org on Twitter.
Kim's efforts are not lost on his fans. She was praised for speaking on black issues considering some reminded him that he has benefited from the black community. Others also noted that this is also their fight since she is the proud mother of four black children, whom she shares with her husband Kanye West.
At this time, the rapper has not publicly addressed the issues surrounding the black community, and many have expressed disappointment at your lack of response in Kim's social media posts.
Also, Kim is not the only one in her family who speaks in light of Floyd's death. Kylie Jenner He turned to social media to express his pain while admitting that he feared for his daughter, Stormi Webster.
"Since watching the most devastating and utterly heartbreaking video showing the murder of George Floyd earlier this week, I have been unable to get his face and words out of my mind," shared the reality personality on Instagram. "I will never personally experience the pain and fear that many black people suffer across the country every day, but I know that no one should have to live in fear and no one deserves a death like George Floyd and many others."
"Speaking a long time ago for the rest of us. We are currently dealing with two horrible pandemics in our country, and we cannot sit back and ignore the fact that racism is one of them," he continued. "I fear for my daughter and hope for a better future for her."
She continued, "My heart breaks for George Floyd's family and friends. Don't let him forget his name. Keep sharing, keep looking, keep talking, because it's the only way we can come together to help bring about this change so necessary and conscience. Rest in peace, George Floyd. "
Further, Khloe Kardashian He republished Kim's in-depth message on Instagram Stories on Saturday.