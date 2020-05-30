Kim Kardashian is enraged and disgusted by the death of George Floyd

Kim Kardashian speak out and defend the black community.

On Saturday morning, the founder of SKIMS turned to social media to share a powerful and moving message about George FloydDeath.

As many know, Floyd died on Monday (May 25) after a Minneapolis police officer pinned him down and knelt on his neck, while three other officers were left doing nothing. In addition, Floyd repeatedly stated that he could not breathe, moments later he died.

Just yesterday, the former Minneapolis police officer was arrested and faces charges of murder and third-degree manslaughter.

Now him keeping up with the Kardashians Star is using her massive platform to stand in solidarity with the black community and pay tribute to Floyd.

"For years, with every horrible murder of an innocent black man, woman, or child, I have always tried to find the right words to express my condolences and outrage, but the color my skin color gives me has often left me. I feel like this is not a fight I can really face on my own. Not today, not anymore, "his in-depth post began.