Killer cop Derek Chauvin's wife demands a divorce! (Details)

MTO News learned that Kellie Chauvin, the wife of the former Minneapolis police officer who killed George Floyd, announced that she is "devastated,quot; by the situation and is divorcing her husband.

The alleged murderer Derek Chauvin and Kellie have been married for 10 years.

In a statement to the media, Kelllie's lawyer said Kellie has "the greatest sympathy for her family (Floyd's), her loved ones and all those who suffer a tragedy."

The statement goes on to suggest that Kellie has already requested the dissolution of her marriage to the former police officer and asks for "privacy during this difficult time."

Derek Chauvin faces charges of third-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter after a video appeared showing him kneeling on Floyd's neck for more than 8 1/2 minutes as he pleaded for his life. If convicted, he will spend the next 25 years in prison.

Here's a picture of Kellie: