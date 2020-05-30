Home Entertainment Killer cop Derek Chauvin's wife demands a divorce! (Details)

Killer cop Derek Chauvin's wife demands a divorce! (Details)

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
13

MTO News learned that Kellie Chauvin, the wife of the former Minneapolis police officer who killed George Floyd, announced that she is "devastated,quot; by the situation and is divorcing her husband.

The alleged murderer Derek Chauvin and Kellie have been married for 10 years.

In a statement to the media, Kelllie's lawyer said Kellie has "the greatest sympathy for her family (Floyd's), her loved ones and all those who suffer a tragedy."

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©