Kelly Ripa's best coronavirus applause revealed

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest have been busy presenting their show while in quarantine. Fans were extremely concerned about Ryan Seacrest and some even thought he suffered a stroke when he appeared in life, after the end of American Idol. Ryan's spokesperson stated that he was under extreme stress as he was simultaneously working on Live With Kelly, America's Got Talent and the Disney Family Sing Along specials, all from home. They feared the pressure was too high and Ryan seemed to agree and took a day off from work after what many believed to be an air attack.

Ryan is not the only one who has been under scrutiny, Kelly Ripa has also been under scrutiny. Some people have not approved of Kelly's appearance as she broadcasts live without the help of a professional hair and makeup team. The Coronavirus pandemic has changed the way the world works and also how shows are run.

Kelly didn't seem to like people who were critical of her looks and gave Coronavirus the best applause on Instagram.

Speaking to the camera, Kelly Ripa stated the following to those who criticized her appearance while presenting the show.

"You're lucky that we really put our clothes on!"

You can watch the video with Kelly Ripa's full statement below.

Kelly Ripa has been very blunt about her appearance issues, making it clear that her appearance in the midst of a global pandemic is the last thing on her mind.

Kelly has been very open about her graying roots and has made her life in the running of the bulls as part of the show's history.

Kelly's applause came at a time when Christopher Reeve's (Superman) son Will Reeve was caught on camera making the news without wearing pants.

What do you think of Kelly Ripa's Coronavirus? Do you think people need to stop worrying about what celebrities use on television right now?

