Kangana Ranaut helps Sister Rangoli with design contributions

Kangana Ranaut recently made headlines after photos of her luxurious new Mumbai office appeared online. Now Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel's new home also appears to be quite complete and had many design inputs from Kangana herself.



Rangoli recently took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of the house. Sharing a video, he wrote: “When he asked me what kind of interiors I like, I said I don't like what is broken, worn, vintage, old, I don't know what I like, but I want new things to look new, I remember his face, that is her vintage style, rustic, worn and totally pure … she was out of her comfort zone, she has been working incessantly on this and today when I saw her putting the finishing touches I was stunned, I can say one thing, this It is not a house for me, it is heaven, it is a blessing. The walls of P.S are waiting for paintings, the heaters need to be repaired, we do not have much help, she is preparing everything with her own hands, but she simply could not wait, I will publish more when everything is ready. "



Kangana is currently spending time with his family in Manali during the lockdown and, judging from the video, he appears to be enjoying himself.