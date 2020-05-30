Kandi Burruss is twinning with her daughter, Riley Burruss – See her latest photo

Kandi Burruss is twinning with her daughter, Riley Burruss, in the last photo she shared on her social media account. Look at the photo that has fans exclaiming.

A follower said, "I thought it was Riley!" And someone else posted this message: "You look a lot like Riley in this photo!"

One commenter wrote, "I thought it was a picture of Riley," and someone else posted, "Omg, I love the classics on the wall." I only have one of those movies left. 🙌🏾 ’

A fan said: ‘You look like your daughter in this photo. Black dont crack, "and another follower posted this:" Gurl, at first glance I thought it was Nene. "

One commenter wrote, "Girl, you look almost as young as Riley ♥ ️ aging backwards," and someone else was also on the same page and said, "I had to do a double take, I thought you were Riley at first."

In more serious news, Kandi also made sure to address the protests that are taking place in Atlanta.

‘I left the city and now I search online and see what is happening in my city. It hurts my heart to see this happen. I know we are all hurting and want to see a change, but remember Atlanta is the place where Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. made his home. Let's remember the messages that he taught. What we have to do is protest peacefully, organize, plan, make sure we vote to establish leaders who improve our nation for all people. Tearing our city apart is not the way. I love you all! Take care! ❤️ ’Kandi wrote.

One of the Kandi fans said to him, "We love you, Kandi ❤️, but it is bigger than blacks deserve justice and if that means riots and the loss of some buildings, oh many blacks have lost their lives in the struggle to be FREE and stay safe. "

The other day, Kandi shared a video on her social media account that managed to move her lately.



