Josh McKee from his teenage mom responds to cheating accusation

Teenage mother star Josh McKee has responded to allegations of infidelity after his wife, Mackenzie McKee, accused him of being unfaithful in an emotional Facebook post earlier this month.

The 26-year-old father of two published an image with a quote on Instagram that said: "Better worry about your own sins, because God will not ask about mine," said the caption, "I'm here. the comments ".

However, it was his own comment that caught the attention of fans.

"People, I've been through the buzzer on that damn show, this is nothing new to me," Josh wrote. "I understand that all of you are upset by the fact that you read on the Internet or saw on television. & # 39; Ok? & # 39; But if you are coming to see me with what little you really know, know your damn facts! And know this is not a one-sided ball game. "