Josh McKee from his teenage mom responds to cheating accusation

Teenage mother star Josh McKee has responded to allegations of infidelity after his wife, Mackenzie McKee, accused him of being unfaithful in an emotional Facebook post earlier this month.
The 26-year-old father of two published an image with a quote on Instagram that said: "Better worry about your own sins, because God will not ask about mine," said the caption, "I'm here. the comments ".
However, it was his own comment that caught the attention of fans.
"People, I've been through the buzzer on that damn show, this is nothing new to me," Josh wrote. "I understand that all of you are upset by the fact that you read on the Internet or saw on television. & # 39; Ok? & # 39; But if you are coming to see me with what little you really know, know your damn facts! And know this is not a one-sided ball game. "
In her revealing Facebook post, Mackenzie said she was ready to suspend her marriage.
The couple broke up last year after Mackenzie learned that Josh was allegedly having an affair with his "close cousin,quot; Ashley.
"My family will never be the same and we are all torn," he wrote. "I was not only hurt by him, but by her."
The timing of the alleged disclosure was unfortunate, as Mackenzie said it was revealed only weeks after her mother's death. Mackenzie claimed that Josh became distant as he faced the loss and made her feel "crazy about crying and being depressed."
After reading Josh's text messages, Mackenzie said she was "completely shocked,quot; to find out that she was dating another member of her family.
She couldn't understand how her husband could hurt her so deeply at such a troubled time in her life.
"Now I'm opening my eyes to the horrible man Josh has been," he wrote. "It was a lie."
The couple first broke up last August, after Mackenzie says she saw Josh kiss another woman at a bar in Texas, however, the couple reunited after their mother intervened.
But in her Facebook post, Mackenzie promised that this time it's over forever.