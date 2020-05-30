Josh Lucas's ex-wife says he cheated on her on Twitter

the Alabama sweet home The actor, Josh Lucas, allegedly cheated on her, at least according to his ex-wife, Jessica Ciencin Henríquez. Jessica wrote an emotional message on her Twitter account, in which the New York Times writer explained what it was like to break up with Josh.

She wrote, "exes are exes for a reason." On Friday night, Henríquez explained that having a child with someone else often makes one want to forgive the other parent's mistakes. She said it made her believe he was better than he really was.

Exes are exes for a reason. 😘 pic.twitter.com/rIRQw7QLDK – Jessica Ciencin Henriquez (@TheWriterJess) May 29, 2020

He then tweeted that it took a "human being,quot; really to cheat on his wife during a pandemic. In a few words, Jessica sarcastically thanked him for reminding him of why he left the relationship.

According to a People Magazine report, Henríquez and Lucas first divorced in 2014. They had a son together named Noah Rev, who is 7 years old. A source who spoke to the media reported that Henríquez and Lucas never met, despite the fact that their publication involved so much.

In the past, both parties have been very honest about what it is like to care for a child together as a separate couple. For example, last year in 2019, while on Jimmy Kimmel's show, Josh told a story of the time when he, his wife, and son stayed in Indonesia.

In 2018, Henríquez had written an article for Time magazine saying that raising a child with her ex-husband was one of the most difficult things she had ever done. The writer argued against the idea that it is easy.

Also, during a conversation with People Magazine in 2018, Lucas said that he and his ex-wife were totally dedicated to raising their children as best they could. However, he recognized that there would be some changing dynamics as time went on.

Lucas has yet to say anything in response to Henríquez, but is unlikely to do so anyway. In 2016, he said he was no longer going to use it due to thugs and trolls. Still, it's unclear what Henríquez meant by the tweet mentioned above, after all, they supposedly broke up years ago.



