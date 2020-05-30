Joseph Gordon-Levitt to save hijacked plane in new movie

Augenschein Movie

Joseph Gordon-Levitt He has stepped aboard a new kidnapping movie, in which he plays an unlikely hero.

In Oscar-nominated short film director Patrick Vollrathfeature film debut "7500", the actor portrays the co-pilot of a flight from Berlin, Germany to Paris, France, which is invaded by terrorists.

Gordon-Levitt tells WENN that he took on the role in part because he was intrigued by Vollrath's decision to shoot the film as an "improvisation exercise."

"It explained how it involved a lot of improvisation on the part of the actors and the camera," recalls Gordon-Levitt. "And let the camera roll for 20, 30, or even 40 minutes at a time and just let the actors become the characters and live the situation."

Vollrath reveals that he chose Gordon-Levitt as co-pilot Tobias because he was not an obvious hero from the action movie. "I was looking a lot not Bruce Willis, he is not a guy trained in the Special Forces who can use all his abilities to resolve the situation, "explains the director.

"Tobias is an ordinary man who never expects to be in a situation like this and hopes he never will be, and then it happens. So he's just as overwhelmed as you or me. He had to be someone the audience likes from the moment coming into the cabin. So we're on his side, even when he has to make incredibly difficult decisions. "

Fortunately for Gordon-Levitt, the pilot for the film, played by the German actor. Carlo KitzlingerHe actually flew planes for Lufthansa for 20 years, so the American star had an experienced technical advisor by his side, and the duo spent two weeks on flight simulators before filming.

The film will be released through Amazon on June 19, 2020.