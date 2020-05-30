Jon Gray shuts down the Giants to give the Rockies the second straight win on MLB The Show 20

With the start of the Major League Baseball season postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, here at Up News Info we take a look at how the Rockies would fare in MLB The Show 20 on PlayStation 4. We will have a story for every game he had been scheduled until real life baseball returns. Here's a look at the Rockies' preseason virtual preview. Entering Saturday's game, the Rockies were 36-20.

SAN FRANCISCO – Jon Gray gave Donovan Solano a home in the first inning, but that was the entire offense the Giants put together when the Rockies won, 3-1, on Saturday at Oracle Park.

Gray earned his ninth National League victory of the season, giving up just one run on nine hits in 6 1/3 innings.

The Rockies came to the board in the second inning when second baseman Ryan McMahon scored a solo home run to equalize the score.

Colorado added two more in the third when Nolan Arenado hit an RBI double to drive at Garrett Hampson. Later, the Charlie Blackmon single brought Arenado home.

Colorado (37-20) held a three-game lead in the National League West over the Dodgers (34-23). The giants drop to 26-32. Antonio Senzatela (4-0) climbs the mound on Rockies Sunday against Drew Smyly (1-6). The live broadcast will begin at 3 p.m. MOUNTAIN.

Score box

COL – 012-000-000 – 3-8-0

SFG – 100-000-000 – 1-9-1

Colorado: Dahl 5-0-0-0, Hampson 4-1-1-0, Arenado 4-1-1-1, Blackmon 4-0-2-1, Murphy 4-0-2-0, McMahon 4- 1-1-1, Desmond 3-0-0-0, Wolters 2-0-0-0, Gray 3-0-1-0, Davis 0-0-0-0, Tapia 1-0-0-0 McGee 0-0-0-0, Oberg 0-0-0-0. Totals – 34-3-8-3.

San Francisco – Solano – 3-1-3-1, Slater 4-0-1-0, Pence 4-0-1-0, Yastrzemski 4-0-1-0, Sandoval 3-0-0-0, Posey 4-0-1-0, Longoria 4-0-0-0, Crawford 4-0-1-0, Rodríguez 1-0-0-0, Flores 1-0-0-0, García 0-0-0 -0, Belt 1-0-1-0, Gott 0-0-0-0, Peralta 0-0-0-0, Brantly 1-0-0-0. Totals – 34-1-9-1.

E – Sandoval. 2B – Sandblasted, gray; Pence HR – McMahon; Solano SB – McMahon; Yastrzemski WP – Gray (9-1). LP – Rodríguez (3-5). S – Oberg (13).