Joe Biden: "We are a country with an open wound,quot; – Up News Info

Joe Biden, a former vice president of Barack Obama and an alleged Democratic candidate for the 2020 presidential election, spoke today about the murder of George Floyd.

He described the murder as "an act of brutality so elemental that it did more than deny one more black man in the United States his civil and human rights, denied him his own humanity, and denied him his life."

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has been charged with the murder and taken into custody.

His statement referred to the words "I can't breathe," which have become a call for solidarity since Eric Garner uttered them when he was drowned by New York City police six years ago. "Deprive George Floyd, because he deprived Eric Garner," Biden continued, "(of) one of the things that every human being should be able to do: breathe. So simple, so basic, so brutal."

Unfortunately, it is also a setting that unfolds in some way many, many times throughout the history of the United States. "The latest addition to the endless list of stolen potential was unnecessarily removed," as Biden said. "The original sin of this country still stains our nation today."

Other recent events, including the fatal shooting of black runner Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia and a threatening 911 call reporting to black bird watcher Chris Cooper in New York, follow a similar pattern. "Weeks like this we see clearly," said Biden, "that we are a country with an open wound."

George Floyd's death is also set against the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic and the ongoing economic collapse, which has made the country even more nervous.

The murder of George Floyd also further highlights the unequal treatment experienced by large segments of the population. “Every day, African-Americans follow their lives with constant anxiety and trauma wondering who will be next. Imagine if every time your husband or son, wife, or daughter left the house, you feared for your safety from bad actors and bad police. ”

Biden also sought to offer some hope at a time so apparently devoid of her. "We have long since made this nation's promise a reality for all people," said Biden. "It is time for us to look carefully at the uncomfortable truths. It is time for us to face that open wound we have in this nation. We need justice for George Floyd.