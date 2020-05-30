Jimmy Buffett felt guilty for playing on many drunken shows

Instagram

The singer of & # 39; Margaritaville & # 39; He decides to clean up his act and seek therapy for his alcohol addiction, as he felt terrible from playing numerous hangover concerts.

Up News Info –

Jimmy Buffett He knew it was time to be sober for concerts when he realized he was fooling fans of the best concert.

The hit maker of "Margaritaville" admits he has played in a hangover concert series and has always felt terrible for cheating on fans.

"I have and I'm not proud of that … they call it money-running shows, where you may not feel your best and you know you can get away with it and the audience won't know because they are so happy to Being there anyway and I felt terrible when those things happened, "the singer tells Rolling Stone. "I never wanted to do another one."

"You can do the amazing hangover show because the adrenaline kicks in … but when it was suddenly two days and you still feel like a coward … I thought: 'Recovering from this is taking, like, days of recovery "I don't want to do this anymore" surgery, and I just didn't. I got scared a few times. "

Buffett started sober at age 40 and turned to therapy for a little help and now, at age 73, he's surprised that she wasn't a victim of rock and roll, like many of his friends.

"You think you're bulletproof at that age … but for me, at the time, I didn't want my family to be ashamed of me, and that was a very strong deterrent to doing that and making that change in my life in that moment ".

"I had friends who went that way (sic) … and I always wanted to emulate those guys … Jim Morrison he was 27 years old when he died and Mama Cass I was 32 years old and I'm sitting here at 73 … I forgot how the young people left and I feel lucky to have gotten over it. I made the right decision at the right time … "

But his decision to clean up his act meant that he had to stay away from some good friends, like the writer. Hunter S. Thompson. "We had an incredible relationship, but there were times when I didn't want to be around him because I knew he was going to go there …" explains Jimmy.