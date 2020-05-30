Jesus Trejo on Showtime Comedy Special & # 39; Stay At Home Son & # 39; – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Jesus Trejo is one of the funniest comedians and on Friday the world will be able to watch his first hour special on Showtime.

"Stay At Home Son,quot; was filmed last November and the California native has worked hard to get to this point in his comedy career.

“I put this hour together and I'm happy that it came out. I hope it resonates with people, "Trejo said in an interview with Up News Info Local DJ Sixsmith." I was touring a lot last year and I'm excited that it finally comes out. It took a better part of a year to adjust and move things and move things down until the day of the recording. I felt comfortable going to the song and there were some adjustments from the first to the second show because we made two recordings that night. "

Trejo's comedy hour explores his life as a first-generation Mexican-American, growing up with immigrant parents, and everything from running his first marathon to winning his first fight. The comedian has had a lot of people help him along the way, but The Comedy Store in Los Angeles has had a huge impact on his career.

"I think there are many important moments and I celebrate the small victories," said Trejo. “All great victories are when you discover something. From the beginning, when you discover how to remove the microphone from the stand and put it behind you. You never get comfortable. I've been able to do comedy all this time and make a living and support my parents. I have been fortunate that many great comedians have taken me under their protection. Pauley Shore, whom I met at The Comedy Store and Russell Peters, whom I met when I parked his car at The Comedy Store. The list is long. It takes a town to raise a comedian. They inspire me to be in the position they are in and to pay for it. ”

"Stay At Home Son,quot; airs now on Showtime.