Jenna Cooper from Bachelor in Paradise gives birth to a baby girl

Jenna Cooper she embarks on her next great adventure: motherhood!
the Bachelor in Paradise star gave birth to a girl on Saturday afternoon, confirmed to We weekly. While the reality TV personality has yet to announce the news on their social media platforms, he shared his enthusiasm with the post.
"We cannot even describe the overwhelming love and happiness that we feel when knowing our little sun,quot;, she and Karl Hudson IV he said on the way out. "We are so grateful for everyone's support and can't wait to share more fun updates."
At this time, the couple has yet to share other details about their little one.
Even after passing her due date, Jenna documented every step of her journey to become a mother after her pregnancy announcement in January. "Dear baby," he wrote at the time. "I hope you know that I already love you more than I could have imagined possible. I hope you will pursue all your dreams, and I will be there supporting you all the way."
Bachelor Nation first met Jenna in season 22 of The Bachelor protagonist Arie Luyendyk Jr. Then he appeared in the fifth season of Beep, where she got engaged. The couple broke up shortly after the end in 2018.
After keeping her relationship with her boyfriend Karl off social media for a whole year, Jenna told her 400,000 Instagram followers exactly why she had finally found her soul mate.
"We have traveled the world together, and until now he has always been the man behind the camera," he shared several months ago. "But here you go … this is the guy who inspires all my big smiles and dreams. The one who didn't care what show he was on, what drama had been made up about me, or how many broken pieces of my heart he had had to come back to hit. "
Congratulations to Jenna and her family!