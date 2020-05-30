Jenna Cooper from Bachelor in Paradise gives birth to a baby girl

Jenna Cooper she embarks on her next great adventure: motherhood!

the Bachelor in Paradise star gave birth to a girl on Saturday afternoon, confirmed to We weekly. While the reality TV personality has yet to announce the news on their social media platforms, he shared his enthusiasm with the post.

"We cannot even describe the overwhelming love and happiness that we feel when knowing our little sun,quot;, she and Karl Hudson IV he said on the way out. "We are so grateful for everyone's support and can't wait to share more fun updates."

At this time, the couple has yet to share other details about their little one.

Even after passing her due date, Jenna documented every step of her journey to become a mother after her pregnancy announcement in January. "Dear baby," he wrote at the time. "I hope you know that I already love you more than I could have imagined possible. I hope you will pursue all your dreams, and I will be there supporting you all the way."

Bachelor Nation first met Jenna in season 22 of The Bachelor protagonist Arie Luyendyk Jr. Then he appeared in the fifth season of Beep, where she got engaged. The couple broke up shortly after the end in 2018.