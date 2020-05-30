Jaylen Brown says she plans to peacefully protest the death of George Floyd

Matilda Coleman
Celtics forward Jaylen Brown has voiced his opinion on the death of George Floyd after the 46-year-old Minneapolis black man was killed Monday when a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck.

Brown, who called police brutality "an act of terrorism,quot; in a tweet on Friday, tweeted again at 12:35 a.m. Saturday that he will peacefully protest Floyd's death.

Brown did not make clear how or where he would protest. The 23-year-old wing has been actively voicing his thoughts on Floyd's death via Twitter.

Social media posts indicated that there could be more protests in Boston on Saturday. Protesters marched through Boston's South End on Friday.

