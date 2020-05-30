Jaylen Brown says she plans to peacefully protest the death of George Floyd

Celtics forward Jaylen Brown has voiced his opinion on the death of George Floyd after the 46-year-old Minneapolis black man was killed Monday when a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck.
Brown, who called police brutality "an act of terrorism,quot; in a tweet on Friday, tweeted again at 12:35 a.m. Saturday that he will peacefully protest Floyd's death.
Brown did not make clear how or where he would protest. The 23-year-old wing has been actively voicing his thoughts on Floyd's death via Twitter.
Social media posts indicated that there could be more protests in Boston on Saturday. Protesters marched through Boston's South End on Friday.
Strong people defend themselves stronger people defend others
– Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) May 29, 2020
You want to control the response but you must control what started the response
– Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) May 29, 2020
There are no more cheeks to turn
– Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) May 29, 2020
The other officers who were present and decided to do nothing are equally guilty.
– Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) May 30, 2020