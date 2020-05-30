Jaylen Brown leads peaceful protest in Atlanta

Celtics forward Jaylen Brown says he drove more than 15 hours from Boston to Atlanta to lead a peaceful protest in his home state after the death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man who declared he was unable to breathe while in Minnesota. The police officer knelt on his neck.

"It is a peaceful protest," Brown said Saturday night in an Instagram video. "Being a celebrity, being an NBA player does not exclude me from any conversation. First and foremost, I am a black man and I am a member of this community, and I grew up on this floor. I want to say that before anything else."

Following Floyd's death, a series of protests and rallies have been held across the country in an effort to denounce police brutality.

Brown published his plans earlier in the day, encouraging people to join him on his walk through the city. Those who showed up included two fellow Georgia natives at the Indiana Pacers, guard Malcolm Brogdon and rapper Lil Yachty. Both Brogdon and Brown are vice presidents of the National Association of Basketball Players.

Brown, who was carrying a sign saying "I CAN'T BREATHE," said the purpose of the peaceful protest was "to raise awareness of some of the injustices,quot; that affect black men and women. He has also been actively expressing his thoughts via Twitter, writing Friday: "There are no more cheeks to put on."

"Our voices need to be heard," said Brown. "I'm 23 years old. I don't know all the answers. But I feel how everyone else feels. Without a doubt. There is no doubt."

As the group marched, Brown used a megaphone to conduct a call-and-answer chant. "There is no justice," he yelled. "There is no peace," replied the crowd.

Lil Yachty also addressed the crowd.

"It doesn't make any sense to me," he said. "While I was sitting at home, and I'm trying to make it all fit, as to why we have to go through the broken windows, demolishing our … this is all ours." We may not have it, but we live here. We are raising our families here and we are building our lives here. It is unfortunate that we have to do this, just to show our frustration. We shouldn't take that. "

Brogdon also spoke.

"We have to keep moving forward," he said. “Jaylen, man, has led this charge. I'm proud of him. We need more leaders. "