Jamie Foxx and more protest in response to George Floyd's death

The death of George Floyd at the hands of the Minneapolis Police Department it has sparked outrage across the United States, and some celebrities are taking to the streets to participate in protests.

At a Minneapolis press conference yesterday, actor Jamie Foxx spoke to the crowd.

"I think what you saw on TV, see this man beg for his life," Foxx said. "As I sit with my two daughters, my nephews … what it does is it makes things too complicated as a black man trying to tell his son or daughter how to function in life. Even the things we've taught him. They they don't seem to work. "

Foxx went on to compare the disparity in the use of force used to arrest whites and blacks. He made reference to the non-violent arrest of Dylann ceiling, who killed nine members of a black church in 2015.

The actor also shared a 22-minute video of a peaceful protest on his Instagram, captioned, "George Floyd, can't describe how much pain … power and love is here in Minneapolis … change Gon, come on … #Change of course. "

Nick cannon He was also in Minneapolis yesterday, sharing the moment on Instagram, where he is seen holding a sign saying "Justice for Floyd."

Although the officer who was filmed kneeling on Floyd's neck, Derek Chavin, He has been fired, arrested and charged with murder, many continue to protest the arrest of the other three officers involved, and the history of racial injustice in the United States.