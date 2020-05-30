‘It was a relief: George Floyd's fiancee speaks after Derek Chauvin's arrest – Up News Info

George Floyd's fiancé, Courteney Ross, says the news of the arrest of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is what she has been waiting to hear all week.

She says that when she found out about Chauvin's arrest, she couldn't control her emotions.

She says it started off as another painful morning, after seeing the city that Floyd loved so much burning, now she has hope.

"I can't say it was happiness, but it was a relief, you know. It was a relief, that's what it was," Ross said. "It was like thank you for taking that first step you know to find some peace for us, so remove some of that pain."

Ross says he wants to see the other former officers who were there when Floyd died arrested and charged with a crime as well.

She says she will join the community to help rebuild and heal, once they get justice for Floyd.

