Is Jennifer Lopez becoming a mom-to-daughter Emme stage? Will she be the next celebrity Momager?

Is Jennifer Lopez becoming a stage mom for her 12-year-old daughter Emme? That's the question many people are asking because of an article in the next June 8, 2020 issue of OK. magazine. The article discussed how JLo's daughter Emme has been showcasing her talents and suggests that no one is better at managing Emme's future career than JLo herself. Jennifer Lopez has brought Emme on stage with her multiple times to sing and act and even dazzled the world when she performed in Super Bowl 2020. Although Emme is a twin, we have not seen her brother, Maximillian (Max), on stage with as often as Emme, but JLo also shows her talent. Max had a solo in his school play The Wizard of Oz But it's Emme who's getting a lot of public attention right now, especially after her Super Bowl and solo performance.

Emme is also becoming a published author and will launch her own prayer book in September called "Lord Help Me,quot;.

A source spoke to OK! and spoke on the subject of Jennifer Lopez becoming a Momager.

"Jennifer is connecting the book on her social media and plans to give interviews about it when it hits stores in September. She is even more excited than Emme!"

The source also explained that Emme feels very comfortable in the limelight and Jennifer has stated that Emme was born with the "performance gene,quot;.

Although it seems that Max is also heading for stardom, it seems that JLo may be taking a slower approach with his son instead of his daughter.

The source went on to say that JLo is ready to take on the role of Momager and watch Emme shine.

"She is happy to be able to use her personal experiences in Hollywood to guide Emme as she begins to forge her own career. She plans to be by her girl's every step of the way."

What do you think about the report? Can you see JLo as a Momager? Is she the next Kris Jenner?

