Irrfan Khan's wife Sutapa Sikdar's new post will melt your heart

Irrfan Khan passed away on April 29, 2020, due to a colon infection. He suffered from a rare form of cancer: the neuroendocrine tumor. And he recently returned to India after his treatment, but unfortunately his health began to deteriorate again.

Now, a month after his death, his wife, Sutapa Sikdar, who is a theater artist and her classmate from the National Drama School (NSD), shared two photos with a candid post on her Facebook account. She wrote: “Beyond the ideas of evil and good work, there is a field. See you there. When the soul lies on that grass, the world is too full to speak. "It is only a matter of time … milenge baatein karenge … Until we meet again." Take a look at the post below.



Irrfan Khan's last film was Angrezi Medium. The film was a sequel to the release of Hindi Medium in 2017 and featured Radhika Madan, Deepak Dobriyal, Kareena Kapoor Khan in lead roles.