"Insecure" actor Kendrick Sampson was hit by rubber bullets at the Los Angeles protest – Up News Info

Actor Kendrick Sampson from the HBO series Unsafe He was hit by rubber bullets on Saturday when Los Angeles police officers attempted to disperse a crowd protesting the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Sampson posted several videos on his Instagram page of the demonstration in Pan Pacific Park near the city's Fairfax District, where violent clashes occurred throughout the day.

In a video, LAPD officers can be seen firing rubber bullets to try to regain control.

“They already shot me four times. I already got hurt and they hit me with a baton, ”Sampson said on Instagram.

Another video showed Sampson walking away from the police as he appeared to be hit by an officer's baton.

"You all don't see the police scaring the targets when they brought weapons into the state chamber," he said, referring to an incident in Michigan, not California. "They did not see the police attacking the targets, hitting them with batons, shooting them with rubber bullets when they brought weapons to the houses of the states. We came here without weapons, with masks … And we are the ones who are not peaceful. "