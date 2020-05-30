Inland Empire Crowds remain peaceful on second night of police protests – Up News Info Los Angeles

– The chants of "Without Justice, Without Peace,quot; and "I Can't Breathe,quot; filled the air on Foothill Blvd. in Rancho Cucamonga on Friday night.

More than 100 protesters gathered in the Inland Empire, joining crowds in downtown Los Angeles and across the country to denounce the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis earlier in the week.

At 10 p.m., San Bernardino sheriff's deputies had declared an illegal assembly, but much of the crowd remained. Protesters said they planned to continue marching on Foothill Blvd.

At least one person was detained, and there are reports that bottles were thrown at officers earlier in the evening. However, the protests remained largely peaceful, following Thursday night's protests that turned violent and led to nine people being arrested.

On Monday, the cell phone captured images of the violent arrest of Floyd, 46, in Minneapolis. The video showed a white police officer with his knee pressed against Floyd's neck and repeatedly saying that he cannot breathe. He later died in a hospital.

The four officers involved in the arrest were fired on Tuesday. The former officer shown with his knee against Floyd's neck was identified as Derek Chauvin. On Friday, he was arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

According to Up News Info Minnesota, the officers had been sent to a report of someone using a forged document at a deli. Police initially claimed that Floyd resisted officers and was intoxicated.

The video of the arrest was broadcast on social media and has sparked protests across the country. During violent protests in Minneapolis on Thursday night, protesters took over a police compound and set it on fire.

