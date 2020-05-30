Indian doctors go online to treat patients – Latest news

As India's healthcare system grapples with the coronavirus, doctors increasingly go online to consult with patients suffering from less critical or chronic illnesses, as the South Asian economy prepares to emerge from a national blockade.

To avoid rushing clinics and the risk of infection, many doctors are turning to WhatsApp video calls and chats, in addition to regular phone calls, to treat patients with diseases such as diabetes or kidney disease.

"There is an emergency closure, patients cannot come, but the disease will not wait," said Sushila Kataria, director of internal medicine at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram, near New Delhi.

Kataria said she had started treating nearly 80% of patients online, with physical check-ups limited to only urgent cases.

Despite one of the world's strictest blockades since late March, India's virus infection count is over 165,000, with 4,706 deaths.

The spread has overwhelmed many hospitals, already grappling with a shortage of beds and doctors, diverting care from virus-free patients and people with chronic illnesses.

With its health system overburdened even in normal times, India issued telemedicine guidelines in an effort to consult online.

Patients can go online to book appointments and make payments in advance, with free follow-up consultations, even before the pandemic, but now it's helping to formalize the process.

General practitioner Devendra Taneja said an emergency video call was the most expensive, with cheaper pre-scheduled calls and even lower phone call rates, while a WhatsApp chat was the cheapest.

Home treatment reassures some, such as Pradeep Kumar Malhotra, a 69-year-old patient from Taneja who recently underwent spinal cord surgery.

"You really are afraid to go see a doctor," said Malhotra. "We could get an infection from the hospital. That's a big problem."

However, clinicians must struggle with poor network connections and find ways to build patient trust.

Being unable to perform physical examinations of pregnant patients could be frustrating, said gynecologist Mukta Kapila, adding, "Not being able to provide the healing touch right now makes you feel a little sketchy as a doctor."

