In some nations, the coronavirus is just one of many outbreaks

Matilda Coleman
MEXICO CITY – A dengue epidemic devastated Honduras last year, sickened more than 100,000 people and left 180 dead. When this year began, officials braced for yet another spike in mosquito-borne disease cases and wondered how they would cope with their fragile public health system and shortage of trained staff.

Then came the coronavirus, which launched the nation into a grueling public health battle on two fronts.

"Horrible," said Dr. Dinorah Nolasco, a top health official in northern Honduras, a region that has been particularly affected by both diseases. "These months have been tremendous."

As the coronavirus pandemic haunts the world, some nations, particularly in the developing world, are under extraordinary stress as they simultaneously face other outbreaks, chronic public health problems, and challenges posed by government mismanagement, poverty and armed conflict.

Lawsuits against the all-consuming coronavirus, officials fear, could skew the government's focus and open the door to a possible resurgence of other diseases.

In Latin America, where the number of coronavirus cases has risen sharply, governments are trying to cope with new outbreaks of dengue while holding on to progress in the fight against other infectious diseases. But at least nine countries in Latin America and the Caribbean have halted some of their immunization activities, authorities said, threatening efforts to control diseases such as polio, tuberculosis and measles.

Dengue is also affecting Southeast Asian nations, such as Indonesia, another country heavily affected by the coronavirus. And in Africa, health officials are concerned about recent outbreaks of yellow fever, cholera, measles, and Ebola, among other illnesses.

According to an alarming measure of the extent of coronavirus disruption in global health strategies, vaccination programs in at least 68 countries have been "substantially hampered," according to a statement released last week by the World Health Organization, UNICEF and Gavi, a public-private partnership that helps provide vaccines to developing countries.

