In some nations, the coronavirus is just one of many outbreaks

MEXICO CITY – A dengue epidemic devastated Honduras last year, sickened more than 100,000 people and left 180 dead. When this year began, officials braced for yet another spike in mosquito-borne disease cases and wondered how they would cope with their fragile public health system and shortage of trained staff.
Then came the coronavirus, which launched the nation into a grueling public health battle on two fronts.
"Horrible," said Dr. Dinorah Nolasco, a top health official in northern Honduras, a region that has been particularly affected by both diseases. "These months have been tremendous."
As the coronavirus pandemic haunts the world, some nations, particularly in the developing world, are under extraordinary stress as they simultaneously face other outbreaks, chronic public health problems, and challenges posed by government mismanagement, poverty and armed conflict.
Lawsuits against the all-consuming coronavirus, officials fear, could skew the government's focus and open the door to a possible resurgence of other diseases.
In Latin America, where the number of coronavirus cases has risen sharply, governments are trying to cope with new outbreaks of dengue while holding on to progress in the fight against other infectious diseases. But at least nine countries in Latin America and the Caribbean have halted some of their immunization activities, authorities said, threatening efforts to control diseases such as polio, tuberculosis and measles.
Dengue is also affecting Southeast Asian nations, such as Indonesia, another country heavily affected by the coronavirus. And in Africa, health officials are concerned about recent outbreaks of yellow fever, cholera, measles, and Ebola, among other illnesses.
According to an alarming measure of the extent of coronavirus disruption in global health strategies, vaccination programs in at least 68 countries have been "substantially hampered," according to a statement released last week by the World Health Organization, UNICEF and Gavi, a public-private partnership that helps provide vaccines to developing countries.
Causes of disruptions include blockages that have impeded the movement of healthcare workers and patients, fear of coronavirus transmission at mass vaccination meetings, inadequate vaccine supplies due to transportation delays, and insufficient protective equipment for workers health, according to the statement.
In some places, health workers assigned to vaccination campaigns have been reassigned to respond to the coronavirus, authorities said.
The pandemic, in addition to other immense public health challenges, "has demonstrated the vulnerability of many countries in different ways," said Dr. Richard Mihigo, Africa coordinator of the World Health Organization's immunization and vaccine development program. .
"Countries have been almost on their knees, paralyzed," he continued. "It becomes very clear that they need to have a much more resilient health system to control any outbreak or prepare for any outbreak that may come."
The coronavirus took over Latin America long after it began to hit most of the rest of the world. During the first months of the year, health officials had more immediate problems to face, including dengue.
In 2019, the disease, transmitted by the Aedes aegypti mosquito, had devastated Latin America, which suffered its worst dengue epidemic on record with over 3 million cases and over 1,500 deaths.
The outbreak It hit Honduras particularly hard, overwhelming a public health system that had already been weakened by budget cuts and widespread corruption and was barely equipped to meet customary demands, let alone a record-size epidemic. By the end of 2019, Honduras had suffered about 61 percent of dengue deaths in Central America.
The highest number of dengue cases occurred in the department of Cortés, where Efforts to control its transmission were further hampered by a lack of trained personnel and by the region's ubiquitous criminal gangs, which for months prevented government health workers from gaining access to some of the most affected neighborhoods.
Dengue continues to be a major concern in Latin America and the Caribbean this year. According to the latest statistics from the Pan American Health Organization, to date around 1,426,000 cases have been registered in the region, less than during the same period last year. But regional health officials fear this may be an insufficient count caused by the focus on the coronavirus and the disease it causes, Covid-19.
"Covid has been able to divert attention from other urgent problems," said Dr. Marcos Espinal, director of the department of communicable diseases at the Pan American Health Organization, based in Washington, D.C.
On Tuesday, Dr. Carissa F. Etienne, director of the Pan American Health Organization, said that the Americas, with more than 2.4 million Covid-19 cases and more than 143,000 deaths, had become The epicenter of the pandemic.
In Honduras, the number of dengue cases this year is already exceeding last year's count, with the worst, perhaps, to come, authorities said. The rainy season is just beginning, bringing more puddles and floods and creating more potential breeding sites for mosquitoes.
"We expect a much greater proliferation of the mosquito between July, August and September," said Dr. Piedad Huerta, representative of the Pan American Health Organization in Honduras.
Health officials are now preparing to repeat the crisis of last year in Honduras, when hospital systems in some regions were full of seriously ill dengue patients, many of them children. Only this time, there is the additional problem of Covid-19.
"It places a double burden on health services," said Dr. Huerta. "Without a doubt, I think it is not easy for the country to manage both things in a very efficient way. It is a great challenge."
The Honduran government called for more health workers to be recruited to deal with the growing threat of the coronavirus, authorities said, while imposing strict measures to try to control its spread, including the closure of the country's borders, a general curfew and severely restrict people's ability to leave their homes.
Dr. Nolasco, regional director of health in the northern province of Cortés, said she has already been provided with more than 200 supplemental workers [doctors, nurses, microbiologists and others] to form rapid response medical teams and carry out door-to-door education. on goal. campaigns, cornerstones of its public health program to deal with coronavirus and dengue.
But while he no longer has trouble with criminal gangs, as he did last year, his teams still struggle to access some areas. Residents of certain neighborhoods have come together to block the entry of health workers for fear that they may carry the virus.
Dr. Nolasco said that she and her staff members have been expelled by mobs who handle machetes and throw stones. In one incident, workers trying to enter a neighborhood were bathed in chlorine, he said.
Some people affected by Covid-19 have been afraid to seek care because they believe the disease is embarrassing and they are embarrassed. Others deny that it is even a real phenomenon, he said.
Some patients, seriously ill with Covid-19, seek medical attention after it is too late. "People are coming to the emergency room to die," he said. "The fight now is education."
Dr. Espinal said he is concerned that countries in Latin America and the Caribbean are overwhelmed by the coronavirus and "take their eyes off,quot; other health problems.
"Latin America has a great history of declining morbidity from infectious diseases," said Dr. Espinal. "We don't want to go back or lose that achievement."