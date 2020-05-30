In Hong Kong, anxiety and defiance over Trump's move to cut ties

HONG KONG – Hong Kong officials reacted with a mixture of anxiety, resignation, and defiance of President Trump's announcement that the United States would end its special relationship with the city, reflecting the semi-autonomous territory's deep political divide over its relationship. with mainland China.
While Chinese officials remained silent on the matter early Saturday morning, pro-Beijing politicians in Hong Kong echoed their recent criticism of the United States for intervening in what they called China's internal affairs. They said the city would resist the coup, in part by leaning on its strongest ties to the continent.
Some supporters of democracy welcomed the announcement, saying it would punish China for national security standards that threaten to strip some of Hong Kong's autonomy.
"This looks like a new Cold War, and Hong Kong is becoming a new Berlin," said Claudia Mo, a legislator in the city's pro-democracy camp. "We are caught right in the middle."
Hong Kong's status as a financial capital has long depended on its differences from the mainland, that is, its guarantee of civil liberties and the rule of law. Many global companies use Hong Kong as their gateway to Asian markets.
But last year's turbulent political protests, followed by the coronavirus pandemic, have affected the city's once bustling economy, and any move by the United States could exacerbate the damage.
Details of Trump's plan remain slim, but the president said Friday that the United States would subject Hong Kong to many of the same restrictions as mainland China, especially on trade and law enforcement.
Officials in Hong Kong and China would also be penalized for the decision to impose national security laws. World leaders in the West and elsewhere have denounced that move as a violation of the high degree of autonomy that China promised the city in 1997, when Britain returned the former colony to its government.
The Hong Kong government, backed by Beijing, reacted furiously. Teresa Cheng, secretary of justice, said it was "completely false and incorrect,quot; to claim that the city was no longer different from China.
Intervening on China's right to impose security laws on its own territory amounted to "coercion," he told reporters on Saturday, echoing an argument made by senior Chinese officials in recent days.
Regina Ip, a pro-Beijing member of the Hong Kong legislature, suggested that the United States was lying and would not dramatically reduce the city's economic position. While revoking Hong Kong's special status could harm the territory's reputation, the United States also has significant business interests in Hong Kong, he noted.
"There are 85,000 American citizens in Hong Kong who have been living happily here," he said in an interview. "I don't think the United States will easily punish Hong Kong for shaking the boat."
The reaction among Hong Kong's pro-democracy politicians, who have been demoralized by China's security push, was more mixed.
Dennis Kwok, a pro-democracy lawmaker, said Trump's decision would significantly harm the local economy. But he said it was the "natural consequence,quot; of Beijing's grip on the city.
Given the Chinese authorities' refusal to heed international warnings, Kwok said, "There is nothing the world can do but call them."
Alvin Yeung, another opposition lawmaker, said he hoped Trump's decision would push the Chinese and Hong Kong governments to reconsider national security laws.
"Hong Kong and Beijing still have a chance to repair the damage," said Yeung. “The ball is now on the court in Beijing and Hong Kong. It all depends on them. "
China has long relied on Hong Kong as a crucial financial gateway. Chinese companies, including state-owned companies, take advantage of the city's more flexible financial regulations to raise capital. Chinese people, including many relatives of senior Communist Party officials, do business and own property in the city.
But the importance of the territory to China has declined in recent decades as continental cities like Shanghai and Shenzhen built their own financial infrastructure. In 2018, four Chinese cities handled more container traffic than Hong Kong, according to the World Shipping Council.
Mo said he did not believe Beijing would cave in, adding that Trump's move could actually toughen the resolution by Chinese leaders.
"Beijing must have considered such consequences and decided that it could take them," he said. She said the party would retaliate, and that it was "just a matter of how and when."
Earlier Saturday afternoon, officials in Beijing had yet to respond to Trump's announcement.
But the Trump administration had been signaling that move for days. A spokesman for China's Foreign Ministry said this week that China was prepared to take "all necessary countermeasures,quot; against countries taking action on the Hong Kong issue.
Trump's move is likely to reinforce Beijing's narrative that foreign powers are interfering in Hong Kong, a key argument behind his pressure for national security laws.
"This hegemonic act of trying to interfere in the affairs of Hong Kong and seriously interfere in the internal affairs of China will not frighten the Chinese people and is doomed to failure," said one editorial published Saturday by People’s Daily, the flagship newspaper of the Communist Party. The editorial did not mention Mr. Trump by name.
Global Times, a Chinese state newspaper, said in an unsigned editorial that Trump's measures would only strengthen China's position and further unite its people against the United States.
"Washington is making a bigger bet, but the US economy is no longer as fat as it used to be, and it still coughs on the coronavirus," the editorial said. "Their extreme tactics are nothing more than the slow suicide of a superpower."
Under its special relationship with the United States, Hong Kong receives preferential trade treatment, with few tariffs. Therefore, Beijing's options for direct eye-for-eye retaliation could be limited unless it is also willing to harm Hong Kong. Americans enjoy visa-free travel, but if Beijing targeted that front, it could further harm Hong Kong's position as a global financial center.
"I think China will most likely be ready to live under US sanctions," said Shen Dingli, a Shanghai-based international relations scholar who studies the relationship between the United States and China.
Vivian Wang reported from Hong Kong and Amy Qin from Taipei, Taiwan. Elaine Yu contributed reporting from Hong Kong.