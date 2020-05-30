Huawei CFO: Huawei extradition ruling in Canada could trigger further reaction from China – Latest News

A Canadian court ruling that could allow the extradition of a senior Huawei Technologies Co Ltd executive to the United States leaves Canada vulnerable to further retaliation by Beijing, analysts said.

Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou lost a challenge to an attempt by the United States to extradite her to face bank fraud charges, a decision that the Chinese embassy in Ottawa strongly denounced.

For Canada, the stakes are high. After Meng's arrest in Vancouver in December 2018, China detained two Canadian citizens on state security charges and blocked imports of some canola seeds.

This month, CanSino Biologics Inc of China began working with the country's National Research Council to "pave the way,quot; for future COVID-19 vaccine trials in Canada. China has been supplying the country with personal protective equipment during the outbreak.

"If China decides to isolate us from that kind of thing, people will die," said Stephanie Carvin, an assistant professor and security expert at Carleton University in Ottawa.

"My great concern is that cooperation disappears very quickly and leaves us in a very bad position," he added.

Guy Saint-Jacques, the former Canadian ambassador to China, predicted that Beijing would announce a trial date for the two Canadian citizens it owns, in addition to taking more punitive trade measures.

Chinese President "Xi Jinping will want to appear strong and will be seen as acting against Canada," Saint-Jacques told Canadian Broadcasting Corp.

When asked on Thursday if he feared China's reaction, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau did not respond. Instead, he noted that Canada's judicial system is independent and reiterated its call for the immediate release of citizens Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor.

"We will continue to defend our interests and our values," added Trudeau.

"There are a lot of problems at stake," said Roland Paris, a former Trudeau foreign policy adviser and professor of international affairs at the University of Ottawa.

Managing relations with China is like "walking on the razor's edge," he said.

"Our approach to China is not naive and … we are not afraid to take a strong line and a firm line when necessary," said a government source in Ottawa, requesting anonymity given the sensitivity of the situation. .

University of British Columbia professor Paul Evans predicted that the two detainees would remain behind bars for some time.

The ruling "will not make life easier for the two Michaels," he said.

