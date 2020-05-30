How to watch the launch of the manned spacecraft SpaceX Crew Dragon on Saturday

The beginning of a new era in the American space program, two veteran astronauts prepared for takeoff on Saturday aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon en route to the International Space Station. This will be the second launch attempt, after bad weather forced flight controllers to scour launch on Wednesday at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

This quest will be the first launch of American astronauts from US soil in nearly nine years, since the last flight of the space shuttle Atlantis in 2011. It will also be the first manned flight for the SpaceX Crew Dragon and the first time that a commercial spacecraft has brought NASA astronauts into orbit.

How to watch the launch of SpaceX Crew Dragon

Than: SpaceX Crew Dragon launched with two NASA astronauts

SpaceX Crew Dragon launched with two NASA astronauts Date: Saturday May 30, 2020

Saturday May 30, 2020 Hour: 3:22 p.m. EDT

3:22 p.m. EDT Location: Kennedy Space Center, Cape Canaveral, Florida

Kennedy Space Center, Cape Canaveral, Florida On TV: Your local Up News Info station

Your local Live online streaming: Watch the live launch coverage on CBSN – in the video player above and on your streaming or mobile device.

Watch the live launch coverage on CBSN – in the video player above and on your streaming or mobile device. Live pre-launch broadcast coverage: Watch a live stream of the preparations for the launch on the video player above that starts at 11 a.m. EDT on Saturday.

The crew, Commander Douglas Hurley and astronaut Robert Behnken, both joined the astronaut corps in 2000. Hurley, a former Navy fighter pilot and test pilot, is a veteran of two previous space missions, serving as a pilot for the Last Space Shuttle Flight in 2011 Behnken, a former Air Force test pilot, has logged more than 708 hours in space on two shuttle missions and completed six spacewalks.

NASA astronauts Bob Behnken, right, and Doug Hurley give the go-ahead on their way to the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the Crew Dragon spacecraft at Kennedy Space Center in Florida on May 30, 2020. fake pictures



The Crew Dragon will be carried by a Falcon 9 rocket with 1.7 million pounds of thrust from its first-stage engines. After propelling the spacecraft out of the lower atmosphere, SpaceX will attempt to land the first stage in an off-shore drone, while the second stage continues to climb into orbit.

Twelve minutes after takeoff, the Crew Dragon will launch to fly alone. It is scheduled to arrive at the International Space Station about 19 hours later. There, they will join a crew of three others, including commander Chris Cassidy and two Russian cosmonauts, whose work at the orbital station is primarily devoted to scientific research in microgravity.

Your exact return date will be determined later, with weather conditions as a factor.

The mission, known as Demo 2, is the culmination of a six-year NASA multi-million dollar effort to end its dependence on Russia's Soyuz spacecraft to transport astronauts to and from the space station. The commercial crew program will eventually include launches of Boeing and SpaceX.

Historic SpaceX launch scheduled for Saturday, weather permitting

The launch is typically expected to draw large crowds of viewers to Florida's "Space Coast,quot;, but the Kennedy Space Center remains closed to non-essential personnel. due to the coronavirus pandemic and the site will not be open for public launch viewing.

The families of the astronauts will be there for the big day, but with just a handful of guests instead of a big gathering of supporters. Both Hurley and Behnken are married to other astronauts: Hurley's wife Karen Nyberg recently retired from NASA after two space missions, including a long-term stay aboard the space station, while Behnken's wife Megan McArthur helped repair the Hubble space telescope during a final shuttle service mission in 2009.

Getting to Florida with a flyby of your father's spaceship on the launch pad … Priceless. #LaunchAmerica #CrewDragon pic.twitter.com/qnFIfPsHkM – Karen L. Nyberg (@AstroKarenN) May 24, 2020

"We were looking forward to celebrating with many people who could physically come to the Cape and enjoy watching the launch in person," said McArthur. "But I've received a lot of notes of support from people across the country saying hello, we're still going to be with you, we're going to be watching from home, but we're still cheering on Bob and Doug, you know, go away, Dragon! And the people are still very, very excited. "

Chris Cassidy: The launch of SpaceX is "a gigantic deal,quot;, the "very safe,quot; team will arrive safely

Reports from Up News Info News space consultant Bill Harwood.