How to give back to your besieged community – Up News Info

The Twin Cities faces one of its most challenging episodes in modern history. Protests against George Floyd's death by Minneapolis police have given way to night after night of fire, looting and violence.

Many community institutions have pledged to remain dedicated to fighting for good, unity and unity in a time of violent division. We have put together some of those institutions below:

SMALL BUSINESSES AND FUNDRAISING

The Chuchi flavor

About: The family business was destroyed on May 27, 2020 and donations will go directly to reconstruction. The store was also destroyed just a few weeks ago while it was closed due to COVID-19.

Website: https://www.gofundme.com/f/vandilization-of-family-run-business-during-riots

George Floyd Memorial Fund

About: On May 25, 2020, George Floyd tragically passed away. This fund is established to cover funeral and burial expenses, mental and bereavement counseling, and to help George's family in the days ahead.

Website: https://www.gofundme.com/f/georgefloyd

Lloyd's Pharmacy

About: The locally owned and operated independent pharmacy has been a staple in the St. Paul community for over 100 years. The building was destroyed in the early morning of May 29, 2020.

Website: https://www.gofundme.com/f/lloyd039s-pharmacy-rebuilding-fund-st-paul-riots

Migizi Communications Inc.

About: MIGIZI acts as a circle of support that nurtures the development of Native American youth to unleash their creativity and benefit them, their families, and the community. Her building was destroyed on May 27, 2020.

Website: https://www.migizi.org/support-us?fbclid=IwAR1QkoxfKSBmXsU7ZXi-GACtP5OnzIQ5k0OjqCm9ySDKfdkU1ghZYR2uhMQ or https://www.facebook.com/donate/3006694379366840/1015691070

Metropolitan Association for Economic Development

About: All donations will go to the Metropolitan Association for Economic Development (MEDA) to be distributed directly to minority businesses hurt by these recent distressing events.

Website: https://www.gofundme.com/f/minority-owned-businesses-harmed-by-looting-in-msp

MN Teen activists

About: Uncertain times have affected small, family-owned businesses. Minnesota Teen Activists, set up this GoFundMe to help these homeowners pay for supplies, broken glass, stolen merchandise, and more.

Website: https://www.gofundme.com/f/small-businesses-on-lake-street?utm_source=twitter,amp;utm_medium=social,amp;utm_campaign=m_pd+share-sheet

Scores Sports Bar

About: Expected to open in the spring of 2020, the grand opening was delayed due to COVID-19. Established to open under the new guidelines, the black property business was destroyed on May 27, 2020.

Website: https://www.gofundme.com/f/scores-bar-mpls-riot-rebuild

Small Business Car Shop

About: The store had just been rebuilt and completed this month, recovering from an electrical fire that set the entire lot on fire and caught fire. The family business was destroyed on May 27, 2020.

Website: https://www.gofundme.com/f/demolished-small-business-in-minneapolis-riot

Tawfiq Mosque

About: The center has been providing various services to the community since its purchase in 2004. It helps rebuild the Tawfiq Islamic Center North branch that was destroyed on May 27, 2020.

Website: https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-the-burned-tawfiq-mosque-in-n-minneapolis

Town Talk Diner

About: Town Talk Diner was already suffering from the effects of COVID-19. The Minneapolis landmark was destroyed on May 27, 2020.

Website: https://www.gofundme.com/f/relief-for-town-talk

We love Lake Street fundraising

About: Started by Visit Lake Street, the Lake Street Council (501c3) will donate 100% of the donations to help the Lake Street small business community rebuild their storefronts and provide their community in this time of need. Community members can also find volunteer cleanup opportunities online.

Website: https://www.welovelakestreet.com/

CITY CLEANING

Free hugs project

About: The Free Hugs Project, a group that promotes peace, inspires change, and raises awareness about social issues, will come to help clean up Minneapolis. Community members can find volunteer opportunities by watching the Facebook video below or sending an email to [email protected]

Website: https://www.facebook.com/FreeHugsProject/videos/vb.665352026860003/299386711458619/?type=2,amp;theater

Support the cities

About: A group created to come together and offer assistance to neighborhoods that need support and cleanup. Small businesses and nonprofits can apply for assistance, and community members can find volunteer opportunities online.

Website: https://www.facebook.com/supportthecities/

EMERGENCY FOOD

Surly Brewing & # 39; s Surly gives a damn

About: Surly Brewing is collecting food donations for Minnehaha Commons residents of Touchstone.

Website: https://surlybrewing.com/events/emergency-food-drive-for-minnehaha-commons/