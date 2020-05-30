How Massachusetts restaurant reopening rules change the dining experience

Disposable menus. Bars closed. Tomato and mustard sauce only on request.

Eating out in the coronavirus era will be a remarkably different experience when Massachusetts restaurants resume dinner service in Phase 2 of the state's reopening plan.

For the first time on Friday afternoon, Governor Charlie Baker's administration published rules and recommendations on when Bay Staters can return to restaurants, which have been restricted to delivery and takeaways for nearly two and a half months due to the pandemic. of COVID-19.

Restaurants will be able to begin outdoor table service when Phase 2 begins, which the Baker administration will determine next Saturday, June 6 (phases of the state's reopening plan are every three weeks or more, depending on data from public health). Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito said Friday that the administration is working with lawmakers on a bill to simplify the local licensing process for outdoor dining.

"You are going to see a lot of parking lots and other converted open spaces," Baker said.

Indoor dinner will be allowed to resume at a later time during Phase 2.

For both indoor and outdoor dining, restaurants will need to implement a myriad of social distancing and hygiene measures to limit the possible spread of the virus, not unlike the standards that other New England states have imposed.

Still, from the moment customers arrive, they will see a few different changes.

In accordance with the Baker administration's safety regulations, restaurants are advised to establish one-way entrances and exits, and even directional aisles, if possible, similar to what many local grocery stores have done with their aisles to minimize contact between different groups.

Clients will be prohibited from congregating or staying in the waiting rooms; Reservations and early call seating are encouraged.

The new rules say tables must be spaced at least six feet apart from each other, as well as from high-traffic areas such as restrooms and entrances (unless they are divided by a wall or divider).

Bar seating and service will be closed, although bar areas can be reused to accommodate more tables being seated (bars that serve only alcohol and do not have kitchen areas on-site may not reopen until Phase 3 ).

The size of the restaurant parties will be limited to six people, so any larger group will be forced to divide into separate tables.

The new rules also prohibit self-service stations often associated with fast, informal restaurants. Unattended buffets, upper bars, drink stations, and other communal service areas should be closed.

The same is true of complementary services not related to the food or drink service; dance areas, pool tables, or other recreational offerings must be closed or removed.

The rules also prohibit reusable menus. Instead, restaurants have three options: they can provide customers with paper menus that must be removed after each use; They can put up a digital display or a whiteboard menu; Or they may recommend that customers view an electronic menu on their phone or other mobile device.

Similarly, preset refillable condiment containers will be prohibited. Things like ketchup, mustard, salt, pepper, and salad dressing will only be provided on request and in individual servings.

The rules prohibit preset utensils and place settings, which must be single-use or sanitized between uses.

While tables must be spaced at least six feet apart, the rules implicitly recognize that restaurant employees, particularly servers, will necessarily have to break that minimum distance threshold when taking orders and delivering food. The rules say that employees must "minimize,quot; the time they spend within six feet of customers.

The Baker Statewide Face Coverage Order is also in effect. However, while workers must wear a face cover "at all times," customers can remove their masks while seated.

"Customers (must) cover their faces when entering restaurants and then move around the restaurant if they need to use the facilities," Polito said Friday. "But while sitting, they don't need to cover their faces and they can enjoy the dining experience."

That experience doesn't necessarily end when customers walk out the door, either. Under the new guidelines on Friday, the Baker administration says restaurants must take the phone number of at least one person at a party for potential contacts.