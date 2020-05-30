How it came to be that the state took over – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Governor Tim Walz addressed the protests and protesters on Friday, saying the state has taken control.

Walz says he made the decision to restore order last night, as people raped the third compound in Minneapolis. Jennifer Mayerle of Up News Info raised questions about responsibility and leadership as we watched the Twin Cities burn.

The images are stored in memory. The rioters violate Minneapolis' third police district, fueling the fire.

"You won't see it tonight. There will be no lack of leadership and there will be no lack of response on the table," said Governor Tim Walz.

Walz was clear in his message to Minnesotans and the country on Friday: The state is in control and there is a plan.

"If this had been done correctly, the state would not lead in this," Walz said.

This happened at noon immediately after an overnight press conference by Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey.

"The danger became necessary and I made the decision to evacuate the third constituency," said Frey.

Our sources say that the decision to leave the building came earlier in the day, the governor intervened in that conversation. And the riots, looters, and destruction of property called into question responsibility and leadership at the local and state levels. Walz said the State Patrol and National Guard moved when a takeover became apparent.

"That was the turning point at which we were prepared, and that was where we moved, and we did not believe that the 3rd should be abandoned and that area was recovered," Walz said.

He admits that he was operating in real time, observing riots in the Twin Cities and relying on information from Minneapolis officials. Soldiers and patrol officers now maintain strong days after the riots began.

"We assembled that team quickly, quickly and strategically, and descended to the city of Minneapolis with the goal in mind of safely and as quickly as possible recovering the ground lost to illegal activity and being safe again," Colonel Matt Langer said.

The curfew for Minneapolis and St. Paul is for Friday and Saturday. Starts at 8 p.m. both nights, ending at 6 in the morning. It is for all public places, including streets. Other cities are considering imposing matching curfews.