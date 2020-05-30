Homeless individuals in OC filmed while suffering from seizure-like symptoms from tied food – Up News Info Los Angeles

SANTA ANA (CBSLA) – Authorities say they are continuing to investigate a series of poisonings targeting people living on the street in Huntington Beach.

The poisonings in mid-May affected several homeless people who received food with oleoresin pepper, the Orange County District Attorney's office said in a press release on Friday.

The ingredient, authorities said, was "twice as strong as the pepper spray used by the police."

Individuals suffered seizure-like symptoms, including shortness of breath, vomiting, and severe pain in the mouth and stomach. His reactions were reportedly filmed, according to officials.

Several were hospitalized.

More information was expected to be released Monday at an upcoming press conference.