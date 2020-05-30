Here's an updated list of positive cases, deaths – Up News Info Detroit

– The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced additional positive cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

This brings the statewide total of COVID-19 cases to 56,884 and 5,463 deaths as of Saturday at 3 p.m. The deaths announced Saturday include 37 deaths identified during a review of vital records.

38,099 people in Michigan have recovered from the coronavirus as of May 29.

Recovery Note: During this response, MDHHS is reviewing vital record statistics to identify any case confirmed by the COVID-19 laboratory that is 30 days from its onset of illness to represent recovery status. As the pandemic continues to plague Michigan, this group will expand to include more cases. Recovered is defined as the number of people with a confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19 who are alive 30 days after the start (or the reference date if the start is not available). The number of people recovered on May 29, 2020 represents people confirmed by COVID-19 with a start date of April 29, 2020 or earlier. If a person dies from a COVID-related cause,gt; 30 days from start / referral, they are removed from the number of people recovered. These numbers will be updated every Saturday.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases by jurisdiction updated 05/30/2020 County Confirmed cases Reported deaths Alcona 14 one Allegan 217 6 6 Alpena 94 9 9 Antrim 12 Arenac 3. 4 one Baraga one Barry 62 62 2 Bay 303 2. 3 Benzie 4 4 Berrien 618 49 Branch 117 2 Calhoun 365 22 Cass 82 3 Charlevoix fifteen one Cheboygan twenty-one one Chippewa 2 clear 18 years 2 Clinton 139 10 Crawford 58 5 5 Delta 17 2 Detroit city 10937 1370 Dickinson 5 5 2 Eaton 187 6 6 Ant twenty-one 2 Genesee 2004 252 Gladwin 18 years one Gogebic 5 5 one Great tour 27 5 5 Gratiot 74 9 9 Hillsdale 169 24 Houghton 6 6 Ferret 44 one Ingham 736 25 Ionia 147 4 4 Iosco 94 9 9 Isabella 77 7 7 Jackson 447 28 Kalamazoo 834 54 Kalkaska 19 2 Kent 3642 84 lake 5 5 Lapeer 189 30 Leelanau eleven Lenawee 151 4 4 Livingston 395 26 Luce 3 Mackinac 8 Macomb 6624 802 Manistee eleven Marquette 55 eleven Mason 32 Mecosta twenty-one 2 Menominee 8 Inland 82 8 Missaukee sixteen one Monroe 468 19 Montcalm Sixty-five one Montmorency 5 5 Muskegon 636 36 Newaygo 105 Oakland 8319 983 Oceana 85 2 Ogemaw twenty-one one Osceola eleven Oscoda 5 5 one Otsego 100 10 Ottawa 766 33 Presque Island eleven Roscommon twenty-one Saginaw 1029 108 Sanilac 41 5 5 school 4 4 Shiawassee 240 26 St Clair 448 41 Saint Joseph 118 2 Tuscola 187 2. 3 Van buren 140 6 6 Washtenaw 1331 99 Wayne 9317 1082 Wexford eleven 3 MDOC * 3914 69 FCI ** 146 4 4 Unknown 7 7 Out of state 36 Grand total 56884 5463

* Michigan Department of Corrections

Note on cumulative counts: This report is provisional and is subject to change. As public health investigations of individual cases continue, there will be corrections to the status and details of referred cases that result in changes to this report.The city of Detroit and Wayne County are reported separately.

Note on deaths: Deaths must be reported by health care providers, coroners / medical examiners, and recorded by local health departments in order to be counted.

Note on jurisdictional classification: To provide more accurate data, the "Other,quot; jurisdiction category will no longer be used. Michigan Department of Corrections cases will be listed under "MDOC,quot;. Cases from the federal correctional institution will be listed under "FCI,quot;.

Note on the case mortality rate: The case fatality rate is the number of people who have died from COVID-19 associated causes out of the total number of people with confirmed COVID-19 infections. It is used as a measure of the severity of the disease. Several factors can affect this number. Until recently, laboratory tests of COVID-19 were a priority for hospitalized people due to the limited availability of tests. As a result, COVID-19 infections were more frequently identified in people who were more seriously ill. This would lead to a higher case fatality rate. As more people with minor illnesses are screened, the death rate is likely to decrease.

COVID-19 symptoms can appear as little as two days or up to 14 days after exposure to the virus.

They include:

Fever.

Cough.

Difficulty breathing.

For the latest issues, visit here. Updated daily at 3 p.m. with coronavirus updates included starting at 10 a.m.

