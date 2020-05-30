Here's an updated list of positive cases, deaths – Up News Info Detroit

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
6
MICHIGAN (DETROIT Up News Info) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced additional positive cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

This brings the statewide total of COVID-19 cases to 56,884 and 5,463 deaths as of Saturday at 3 p.m. The deaths announced Saturday include 37 deaths identified during a review of vital records.

38,099 people in Michigan have recovered from the coronavirus as of May 29.

  • Recovery Note: During this response, MDHHS is reviewing vital record statistics to identify any case confirmed by the COVID-19 laboratory that is 30 days from its onset of illness to represent recovery status. As the pandemic continues to plague Michigan, this group will expand to include more cases. Recovered is defined as the number of people with a confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19 who are alive 30 days after the start (or the reference date if the start is not available). The number of people recovered on May 29, 2020 represents people confirmed by COVID-19 with a start date of April 29, 2020 or earlier. If a person dies from a COVID-related cause,gt; 30 days from start / referral, they are removed from the number of people recovered. These numbers will be updated every Saturday.
Confirmed COVID-19 cases by jurisdiction updated 05/30/2020
CountyConfirmed casesReported deaths
Alcona14one
Allegan2176 6
Alpena949 9
Antrim12
Arenac3. 4one
Baragaone
Barry62 622
Bay3032. 3
Benzie4 4
Berrien61849
Branch1172
Calhoun36522
Cass823
Charlevoixfifteenone
Cheboygantwenty-oneone
Chippewa2
clear18 years2
Clinton13910
Crawford585 5
Delta172
Detroit city109371370
Dickinson5 52
Eaton1876 6
Anttwenty-one2
Genesee2004252
Gladwin18 yearsone
Gogebic5 5one
Great tour275 5
Gratiot749 9
Hillsdale16924
Houghton6 6
Ferret44one
Ingham73625
Ionia1474 4
Iosco949 9
Isabella777 7
Jackson44728
Kalamazoo83454
Kalkaska192
Kent364284
lake5 5
Lapeer18930
Leelanaueleven
Lenawee1514 4
Livingston39526
Luce3
Mackinac8
Macomb6624802
Manisteeeleven
Marquette55eleven
Mason32
Mecostatwenty-one2
Menominee8
Inland828
Missaukeesixteenone
Monroe46819
MontcalmSixty-fiveone
Montmorency5 5
Muskegon63636
Newaygo105
Oakland8319983
Oceana852
Ogemawtwenty-oneone
Osceolaeleven
Oscoda5 5one
Otsego10010
Ottawa76633
Presque Islandeleven
Roscommontwenty-one
Saginaw1029108
Sanilac415 5
school4 4
Shiawassee24026
St Clair44841
Saint Joseph1182
Tuscola1872. 3
Van buren1406 6
Washtenaw133199
Wayne93171082
Wexfordeleven3
MDOC *391469
FCI **1464 4
Unknown7 7
Out of state36
Grand total568845463

* Michigan Department of Corrections

** Federal Correctional Institute * Michigan Department of Corrections

Note on cumulative counts: This report is provisional and is subject to change. As public health investigations of individual cases continue, there will be corrections to the status and details of referred cases that result in changes to this report.The city of Detroit and Wayne County are reported separately.

Note on deaths: Deaths must be reported by health care providers, coroners / medical examiners, and recorded by local health departments in order to be counted.

Note on jurisdictional classification: To provide more accurate data, the "Other,quot; jurisdiction category will no longer be used. Michigan Department of Corrections cases will be listed under "MDOC,quot;. Cases from the federal correctional institution will be listed under "FCI,quot;.

Note on the case mortality rate: The case fatality rate is the number of people who have died from COVID-19 associated causes out of the total number of people with confirmed COVID-19 infections. It is used as a measure of the severity of the disease. Several factors can affect this number. Until recently, laboratory tests of COVID-19 were a priority for hospitalized people due to the limited availability of tests. As a result, COVID-19 infections were more frequently identified in people who were more seriously ill. This would lead to a higher case fatality rate. As more people with minor illnesses are screened, the death rate is likely to decrease.

COVID-19 symptoms can appear as little as two days or up to 14 days after exposure to the virus.

They include:

  • Fever.
  • Cough.
  • Difficulty breathing.

For the latest issues, visit here. Updated daily at 3 p.m. with coronavirus updates included starting at 10 a.m.

© 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here