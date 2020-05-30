Heidi Klum flaunts her curves while getting a socially detached hairstyle

Heidi Klum has found an ingenious way to groom her hair while beauty salons are closed due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Celebrity stylist Lorenzo Martin shared a photo on his official Instagram account where he was outfitted with a face mask and gloves and wearing an umbrella with two cut holes to serve as sleeves and made sure it was not contaminated while coloring Heidi's hair. The blonde supermodel never misses a chance to pose, and shows off her curves in plain sight while wearing a black lace bra with black fishnet stockings. For the shoe, Heidi wore black stilettos.

Heidi also shared the photo on her official Instagram account, where she has 7.4 million followers. She published the following title with her photo.

"Dahhling we find a way! Highlights Highlights of social distancing.

I love you @hairbylorenzomartin ❤️ "

While some people thought the photo was humorous, because Lorenzo wore the umbrella, and others thought Heidi looked glamorous in her bra and stockings, there were others who debated whether it was in good taste to share a photo of Heidi combing her hair as she people died of Coronavirus or Covid-19.

There were some people who praised Heidi's bravery and creative spirit for finding a way to comb her hair during the pandemic. Many people have different opinions on how the Coronavirus pandemic should be managed, and not everyone agrees with the decision to close the companies.

While many had a kind word for Heidi, there were others who acted as if she endangered people's lives by combing their hair.

Heidi Klum definitely takes Coronavirus seriously, as both she and her husband became ill when the pandemic broke out in the United States. In fact, I was afraid I had contracted the deadly virus!

What do you think of Heidi Klum's photo? Do you think it was wrong for her to highlight her hair during the Coronavirus pandemic?

