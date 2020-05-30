Hannah Brown returns to social media and breaks her silence after an "insincere,quot; N-Word apology. Finally he apologizes on camera!

Hannah Brown is finally addressing her N-word scandal and her controversial apology that came next! The former Bachelorette returned to social media for the first time since everything happened, and during an IG Live session, she talked about her mistakes.

It seems the reality show star has been on a journey of self-improvement for the past two weeks while on a break from social media.

Hannah wanted everyone to know that she has spent a lot of time reflecting on her actions and changing for the better as a person.

‘I had to work a little and had to go through a process. Because right now? Why did it take so long? He had a lot to solve. What I did was extremely serious … I've been on a trip these past 2 weeks, "said the celebrity.

He then admitted that he never had proper and critical discussions about race and racism, so he went out of his way to learn properly this time by hiring an educator!

‘I don't want to be an ignorant white girl who uses the N word. I learned that I have to take responsibility and responsibility for my actions … I have learned that there are things I cannot say. From the bottom of my heart, I am so sorry. It's been very revealing … There are a lot of people angry and rightly so, but I don't want to be a part of it anymore, Hannah told her Live IG audience, finally apologizing on camera as her fellow star. from Bachelorette, Rachel. Lindsay was waiting initially.

As you may know, Lindsay previously expressed, several times, disappointment at the fact that she took the easy route and apologized through a written statement, even after Hannah herself had argued that not doing it on camera would feel "¡ disingenuous!"



