Hannah Brown promises to be & # 39; & # 39; part of the solution & # 39; & # 39; after the N-Word scandal

About two weeks after being criticized for recording herself saying the N word, Hannah Brown He turned to Instagram Live on Saturday to take responsibility.

"I don't need anyone to stand up for what I did because what I said … what I did was wrong," he began. "But I hope what I did was wrong, but what I didn't know even before is the worst part and it is ignorance and I am no longer ignorant and I am not going to be part of the problem anymore."

On May 16, the Single Star went to Instagram Live and was recorded trying to remember the lyrics of DaBaby"Rockstar,quot;. Although he started chanting some lines out loud, he apparently hesitated to continue, but then sang the letter that included the word N.

The next morning, Brown received violent criticism and criticism for casually repeating the racial slur on Instagram. While he addressed it in passing during the Instagram Live video, Brown was not responsible at the time.

Now the 25-year-old shares with her followers that for the past two weeks, she has been busy educating herself and asking herself the "difficult,quot; questions.