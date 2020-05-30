Hannah Brown promises to be & # 39; & # 39; part of the solution & # 39; & # 39; after the N-Word scandal

Broadimage / Shutterstock
About two weeks after being criticized for recording herself saying the N word, Hannah Brown He turned to Instagram Live on Saturday to take responsibility.
"I don't need anyone to stand up for what I did because what I said … what I did was wrong," he began. "But I hope what I did was wrong, but what I didn't know even before is the worst part and it is ignorance and I am no longer ignorant and I am not going to be part of the problem anymore."
On May 16, the Single Star went to Instagram Live and was recorded trying to remember the lyrics of DaBaby"Rockstar,quot;. Although he started chanting some lines out loud, he apparently hesitated to continue, but then sang the letter that included the word N.
The next morning, Brown received violent criticism and criticism for casually repeating the racial slur on Instagram. While he addressed it in passing during the Instagram Live video, Brown was not responsible at the time.
Now the 25-year-old shares with her followers that for the past two weeks, she has been busy educating herself and asking herself the "difficult,quot; questions.
"To be honest, I didn't know much, I don't want to be ignorant anymore," she explained. "I don't want to be an ignorant white girl who uses the N word and gets on an intoxicated platform and that way."
At the time of the controversy earlier this month, Brown had also shared a brief apology and statement on Instagram, but many fans felt it wasn't enough. "There is no important excuse and I will not justify what I said," he wrote at the time. "I have read your messages and I have seen the damage I have caused. I have everything. I am very sorry and I know that, whether in public or in private, this language is unacceptable. I promise to do better."
That weekend, many other Bachelor Nation members also expressed their disappointment at Brown.
Former Single and Bachelorette party stars like Rachel Lindsay, Tyler Cameron, Mike Johnson and Nick Viall He spoke out against his "unacceptable,quot; behavior.
During his Instagram Live today, Brown continued: "I know that many of you are disappointed in me and trust me, I have been very disappointed in myself. But I … and I know that these words do not fix anything. My grandfather always used to Say, "I'm sorry, it doesn't fix it." And I'm sorry, it doesn't fix it, but I promise that when you learn things you didn't know before … change your heart and convictions like never before and I promise you, I will no longer be a part of the problem ".
She added: "" I will be part of the solution. And you will see it. So from the bottom of my heart. I am so sorry. I regret everyone that I hurt and disappointed. And I promise to continue doing better. I promise."
"I learned and learned a lot from this and it has been so revealing in a way that has really changed my life," the reality TV star concluded in her live video on Instagram, struggling with tears in a moment, "and I & # 39; I will never say that I have never dreamed … something like this … something I did to hurt so many people … in some way, I am in it. In some way, I am grateful because I know now and I will continue doing everything possible to do more (…) and be part of a solution in all this. "