Handyman's attitude is not a great solution – Up News Info

Dear Amy: For several years, my husband and I (seniors) have allowed maintenance staff to make repairs to our home and business.

Last week, you told my husband that your sister had the coronavirus.

My husband and I told him that he should wait to complete the garage project that had started in our house. She was outraged and insisted that HE was not the one with the virus and had not been in contact with her sister, except for work she had allegedly done outside her home "a couple of weeks ago."

We insist that you do not come to our house for now.

Well, he came anyway, he was mad at me especially, sensing that I was the biggest influence on his loss of a few dollars a day on our garage project.

He snapped at me: "I'm done with you,quot; several times and left.

I threatened to call the police if I came back uninvited.

A week later, she called my husband and they exchanged jokes. My husband said "he sent me his regards."

Amy, my husband is a jerk and will continue as if nothing happened.

While I forgive these maintenance staff, I feel they need to learn a lesson they cannot rant, put ourselves in danger, and, a week later, pretend everything is fine and resume work on our home.

I never want to hire him again, but I know this will cause my husband to side with him because he is a limp.

What would you do? Please notify.

– holding firm

Dear Standing: You have not "allowed,quot; this man to make repairs. You have hired him to do work at home. There is a difference. You two are not doing each other favors: there is an exchange of money for service, and reasonable expectations and behavior on both sides are supposed to keep this relationship in balance.

Forget about trying to teach him a lesson. That is not your job. He threatened you to the point where you felt the need to tell him that you would call the police. If he considers you (rather than your husband) as "the problem,quot; here, then so be it.

You must be paid for the work you have done so far, and you and your husband must find someone else to complete the project.

If you are eager to keep him as a customer, you must admit that his behavior was out of place and apologize, specifically to you, because he directed most of his anger at you.

Okay, we're all a little tense right now, but you and your meticulous husband deserve this respect and reassurance from a professional.

Dear Amy: My husband did not smoke when we got married. He is one or two pack smokers per day, now. He smokes in "his,quot; room. I ask if he's smoking that he should at least go out on the porch. He makes a big problem about it, saying, "Why can't I smoke a cigarette in my own home?"

I hate smoke everywhere – in the house, the car, and on our clothes! When I get up in the morning and open my bedroom door, that's all I can smell, and then I get nauseous!

My son (who quit smoking last year) said that when he is around me, I smell like an ashtray! Help! Both my husband and I have quite a few health problems.

I've talked to him about this many times!

What do you or your readers suggest?

– Smoked

Dear smoker: Her husband's smoking has created a significant health risk for both of them. You have "spoken to him numerous times." Instead of talking, you must absolutely insist, every day, that you don't smoke inside the house. You must make it too uncomfortable for your husband to smoke inside and basically bother him enough to send him out onto the porch.

Your child (the former smoker) should endorse it.

Her husband has options to take up his deadly habit: he can smoke outside. If you continue to smoke indoors, your exposure to second-hand toxins could seriously limit your options.

Dear Amy: You nailed it in the last paragraph of your answer to "Don't try to be a B,quot;. A CEO I worked for used to say, "If you don't exceed your authority, you're not doing your job."

– Been there

Dear been there: "B,quot; was openly demonstrating his creativity and ambition. I told him that some CEOs appreciate it, because it reminds them of themselves.

