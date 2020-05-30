Handyman's attitude is not a great solution – Up News Info

Dear Amy: For several years, my husband and I (seniors) have allowed maintenance staff to make repairs to our home and business.

Last week, you told my husband that your sister had the coronavirus.

My husband and I told him that he should wait to complete the garage project that had started in our house. She was outraged and insisted that HE was not the one with the virus and had not been in contact with her sister, except for work she had allegedly done outside her home "a couple of weeks ago."

We insist that you do not come to our house for now.

Well, he came anyway, he was mad at me especially, sensing that I was the biggest influence on his loss of a few dollars a day on our garage project.

He snapped at me: "I'm done with you,quot; several times and left.

I threatened to call the police if I came back uninvited.

A week later, she called my husband and they exchanged jokes. My husband said "he sent me his regards."

Amy, my husband is a jerk and will continue as if nothing happened.

While I forgive these maintenance staff, I feel they need to learn a lesson they cannot rant, put ourselves in danger, and, a week later, pretend everything is fine and resume work on our home.

I never want to hire him again, but I know this will cause my husband to side with him because he is a limp.

