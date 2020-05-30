Halsey reveals he's studying for the bar exam during quarantine

Halsey has found a unique way to stay busy during quarantine. the You should be sad The singer revealed this week that while locked in her home, she is studying constitutional law and plans to take the bar exam.

In a recent Instagram post, the 25-year-old featured a series of photos, including one from an Erwin Chemerinsky constitutional law book. Other images include bikini pictures, a sunset and a screenshot of Avatar.

“I removed the ankle brace because it itched and now I need to put it back on. I made a quiche and fresh spinach and pumpkin ravioli, ”Halsey wrote in the caption. “The law is fun but difficult. Beautiful sky. I can't stop looking avatar. And judging by the baby's photo, I've been a little dissociative monster that romanticizes the 70's all my life. That's all, thanks."

When asked by a fan about the constitutional law book, the singer replied, "I'm studying to take the bar exam!"

The speculation is that Halsey follows in the footsteps of Kim Kardashian and takes an approach called "reading the bar." California and three other states allow this approach, where people with 60 college credits can take a baby bar exam and then study for an additional three years before taking the actual exam. Another option is to learn from an attorney or judge after taking the baby bar.

According to Page sixHalsey, who was born Ashley Nicolette Frangipane, dropped out of community college when she was 19 years old. He has not made it clear if he has acquired the 60 credits necessary to "read the bar,quot;. But he did say on Twitter that he still needs to "complete an apprenticeship among other things."

Just before the COVID-19 pandemic stopped touring and shuttered live music venues, Halsey announced that after the end of his 2020 tour he would take a break for "a long time." He had scheduled a full list of shows for the summer, but has since delayed them until 2021.

Still, it looks like she's ready to make some changes in her life, and getting a law degree could take precedence over making new music. However, internet trolls are not very excited about their change of address.

After revealing that he was studying for the bar exam, the trolls came out in full force to share their criticism. In a series of tweets now deleted, Halsey applauded after "someone on Reddit really got into,quot; the "bar exam study,quot; and asked why "all these celebrities,quot; suddenly want to study for the bar exam.

“Why the hell is it a crime to educate myself beyond just wanting to pass the Qs bar? I am following a law school curriculum even though the state of California does not require a degree to take the exam, "Halsey wrote.



