Guitarists for Kiss, Meatloaf, Lou Reed was 70 – Up News Info

Bob Kulick, a guitarist for KISS, Meat Loaf and Lou Reed, died at age 70.

Her brother Bruce Kulick (who was also a KISS guitarist) posted the news on social media. No cause of death was given.

"I am heartbroken at having to share the news of my brother Bob Kulick's passing," wrote Bruce Kulick on Instagram. “His love for music and his talent as a musician and producer should always be celebrated. I know he is at peace now, with my parents playing his guitar as loud as possible. "

Kulick auditioned for KISS in 1972, but did not get the gig since Ace Frehley was cast. But he was brought in five years later to help with the recording of KISS's eighth album, "Alive II". He played lead for three songs on the album.

Kulick also worked on the Sponge Bob Square Pants song Sweet victory with David Glen Eisley, and he recorded a solo album in 2018.

KISS shared Bruce Kulick's post on Twitter, saying, "We are heartbroken."