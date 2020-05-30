Groups march to Beverly Hills, loot stores on Rodeo Drive – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Protesters demanding justice for the death of George Floyd moved from downtown Los Angeles to the city of Beverly Hills on Saturday night.

Several businesses on Rodeo Drive closed stores to prevent possible looting.

Just after 5:30 p.m., a group could be seen trying to break through the barrier and gain access to a Gucci store while others nearby tried to stop them.

Almost half an hour later, some people managed to break into an Alexander McQueen store and spray graffiti at other stores.

Police responded to the area minutes later and the groups began to disperse.

A curfew of 8 p.m. at 5:30 am. settled in Beverly Hills on Saturday night, after a similar curfew issued for part of downtown L.A.

Authorities also urged residents and motorists to stay out of the area.

It appears that the people who attempted to loot stores on Rodeo Drive were separated from the Black Lives Matter protesters who initially organized a peaceful rally in and around Los Angeles.