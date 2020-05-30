Grimes reveals the special nickname she and Elon have for their baby

Grimes and Elon Musk sparked controversy earlier this year when they revealed a very strange name for their baby, X Æ A-12. When the news was first revealed, many fans of the couple flocked to their social media accounts to ask how to pronounce it.

Additionally, other media reports questioned whether it was even legally possible to name a baby using a number. As a result, Hot New Hip Hop reported today that Grimes and Elon Musk have a different nickname for their son who is much less eclectic.

During a conversation with Bloomberg reporters about his new art exhibit, "Selling Out," Grimes talked about what it was like to welcome a baby into the world in addition to his newborn son. According to the outlet, Grimes and Elon call their son "Little X,quot;.

As noted above, Grimes and Elon Musk discovered that it was not legal to name the baby with a number, under California law. For that reason, they decided to add two Roman numerals instead of 12, which ended up working perfectly.

Regarding the rumors of how the name is supposed to be pronounced, many online fans thought it was supposed to sound like "Ash Archangel,quot;, but Elon later said it was just "X Ash,quot;.

Grimes, on the other hand, said the name is supposed to be pronounced as "Ex-Eye,quot;. During a later conversation with one of his online fans, Grimes said his baby may have "many names."

Either way, it's been a good time for Elon Musk and Grimes. Elon, on the other hand, has generated controversy with his tweets, especially during the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier this year, Elon was reported to have turned to his Twitter account to criticize the county government for not allowing him to open a Tesla factory.

Musk later said he would move his plant to Texas or Nevada if he was not allowed to resume normal activities. During a conversation with Joe Rogan in Joe Rogan's experience podcast, Elon also questioned where the line is drawn between security and civil liberties.



