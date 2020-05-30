Grimes reveals nickname he calls his baby after name change

For all those still confused on how to pronounce Grimes and Elon muskThe child's name, there are many reasons to feel relieved.

On Monday, May 4, the 32-year-old singer and 48-year-old Tesla leader welcomed their baby into the world and explained to him on Twitter that his son's name was X Æ A-12 Musk.

But since then, the couple had to slightly modify the spelling of their son's name to comply with California legal guidelines, which only allow letters from the English alphabet. Switching to Roman numerals, the parents agreed to spell his name, X Æ A-Xii.

In a new profile by Bloomberg, the "Genesis,quot; singer revealed her nickname for her newborn, "Little X,quot;. The cute nickname is much simpler than his birth name, which Grimes and Musk have broken down.

"X, the unknown variable," Grimes explained on Twitter. "Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love and / or artificial intelligence) A-12 = forerunner of SR-17 (our favorite plane). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Excellent in battle, but not violent."

Grimes continued, "A = Archangel, my favorite song,quot; with a rat and sword emoji. "Metal Rat,quot;.

Musk later clarified that he was actually referring to an SR-71, a Lockheed aircraft operated by NASA and the United States Air Force.