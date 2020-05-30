Grimes reveals nickname he calls his baby after name change

For all those still confused on how to pronounce Grimes and Elon muskThe child's name, there are many reasons to feel relieved.
On Monday, May 4, the 32-year-old singer and 48-year-old Tesla leader welcomed their baby into the world and explained to him on Twitter that his son's name was X Æ A-12 Musk.
But since then, the couple had to slightly modify the spelling of their son's name to comply with California legal guidelines, which only allow letters from the English alphabet. Switching to Roman numerals, the parents agreed to spell his name, X Æ A-Xii.
In a new profile by Bloomberg, the "Genesis,quot; singer revealed her nickname for her newborn, "Little X,quot;. The cute nickname is much simpler than his birth name, which Grimes and Musk have broken down.
"X, the unknown variable," Grimes explained on Twitter. "Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love and / or artificial intelligence) A-12 = forerunner of SR-17 (our favorite plane). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Excellent in battle, but not violent."
Grimes continued, "A = Archangel, my favorite song,quot; with a rat and sword emoji. "Metal Rat,quot;.
Musk later clarified that he was actually referring to an SR-71, a Lockheed aircraft operated by NASA and the United States Air Force.
But the couple has not been seen exactly according to the precise pronunciation of their son's name. In an Instagram comment, Grimes explained to a curious fan that the boy's name is pronounced, saying, "It's just X, like the letter X. Then A.I., like you said the letter A and then me."
However, during a recent appearance in Joe Rogan's experience podcast, Musk had his own version of the name.
"How do you say the name?" Joe Rogan I ask. "Is it a placeholder?"
"First of all, my partner came up with the name the most," Musk said after a smile. "It's great with names. So, I mean, it's just X, the letter X, and then the Æ is pronounced Ash. A-12 was my contribution."
"Oh why A-12?" Rogan asked.
"The Archangel-12, the forerunner of the SR-71, the coolest aircraft in history," explained the SpaceX engineer.
Neilson Barnard / Getty Images
Grimes also presented another revelation to Bloomberg You are selling various items as part of an online art exhibition, including prints, photographs, and even part of it. soul.
But how do you buy a piece of someone's soul? Through a legal document, called "Selling Out,quot;, of course.
"The deeper we go, the more philosophically interesting it became," Grimes said. Bloomberg. "Also, I really wanted to collaborate with my art attorney. The idea of fantastic art in the form of legal documents seems very intriguing to me."
In a copy of the contract posted online, the document defines the soul of Grimes as follows:
Grimes' "Soul,quot;:
(i) it consists of the spiritual, immaterial and immortal essence of Grimes, which exists independently and in a distributive way from his physical being, but is the essence of life itself;
(ii) it is mutable in time but immutable in space, containing eternal truth and wisdom;
(iii) is imbued with the knowledge of good and honor; and
(iv) it contains perceptual, rational and contemplative powers that allow it to be close to the source of all things in the Universe.
If you want to buy the soul of Grimes, you can visit the Maccarone Gallery website, review the contract, and submit a bid.