Grimes is legally selling his soul as part of his art show

Grimes wants to know the price of a human soul, so he will try to find out the exact dollar amount at an online art exhibition. The Canadian singer's exhibition titled "Selling Out,quot; features a collection of prints, drawings and photographs. But the title piece is reportedly legal documents that will grant the buyer a percentage of Grimes' soul.

According to The New York PostGrimes, whose given name is Claire Elise Boucher, but prefers "C,quot;, opened her online art exhibition in Los Angeles this week. And, the 32-year-old woman will auction off numerous pieces of art she has created.

Grimes said Bloomberg He doesn't think anyone really buys a percentage of his soul, as he originally made an initial offer of $ 10 million.

"He didn't want anyone to buy it, so I said we should make $ 10 million and then it probably wouldn't sell," Grimes explained, adding that he discussed it with his attorney. "The more we delve into it, the more philosophically interesting it became."

Grimes said he really wanted to collaborate with his art lawyer, and the idea of ​​fantastic art in the form of legal documents struck him as "very intriguing."

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Grimes admits that his "exhaustion,quot; statement will come at an unusual time. She said that with the current state of the world, she wondered if she really wanted to put something up for $ 10 million. However, the new mom finally decided that she will take the "best deal,quot; and let the free market decide.

While her soul is quite expensive, other items on display, including “Seldon Crisis,” a edgy but whimsical print illustration she created in 2016, have a more affordable opening offering. the Miss Anthropocene The singer says she's been creating art for years, and it was something she did a decade before playing a keyboard and starting to write electro-pop music.

"I see myself as a visual artist first, and I've always felt strange that people know me from music," said Grimes.

Her new art show comes less than a month after she welcomed her son X Æ A-Xi (whom she calls "Little X,quot; for short) with her boyfriend Elon Musk.



