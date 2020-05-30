Governor Newsom struggles with explaining George Floyd riots to crying children – Up News Info San Francisco

SACRAMENTO (Up News Info SF) – Like all parents, Governor Gavin Newsom has struggled over how to explain what has been unfolding with the videotaped death of George Floyd while in police custody and the violent unrest that has caused your young children.

The father of four, Newsom began his update on Friday about the state's ongoing battle with the coronavirus by addressing Floyd's death in Minneapolis and the violent unrest it has caused.

“The Bible teaches us that we are many parts, but one body. And when a part suffers, we all suffer. I remembered those words today, yesterday, and the day before yesterday as I reflected, very movingly, on what tragically happened to George Floyd a few days ago, "he said.

The governor went on to describe that his sons grabbed him when he got home, in his pajamas and crying over the videos they had seen about Floyd on the social media site TikTok and that they wanted to talk about what happened.

"My eight-year-old son said," It's not just bad dad. It is worse than wrong, because bad people are supposed to be bad, but good people are supposed to be good. That's what makes this wrong. "Newsom explained as he described how upset and confused his four children were trying to deal with the incident, just as the entire nation was trying to deal with it.

The Governor continued to talk about recognizing differences of race, class, and privilege and the challenge of making real change in society to get closer to true equality.

"I've been in elected office for decades. Program passing, passing a law, you're not solving problems. You have to change the culture. You have to change the hearts and minds of the people. They are not just laws on the books. We have to change fundamentally who we are and recognizing what we are capable of being, ”Newsom said.

He recognized what he sees as the fundamental problem of being a nation that values ​​power and aggression over caring and compassion and understands the public's anger and fear of the Minneapolis incident.

Newsom was thrilled when he spoke about the fact that California had passed AB 392, the state's historic use of force bill, exactly a year ago on Friday and called on all Californians to work together to combat inequality and structural racism in society.

"We have to be more determined than ever to do more and be better as human beings, as parents, as leaders in their own right, and to model better behavior and, in the spirit of Dr. King and Kennedy, to make the life of this world, "Newsom said as he choked with emotion." We are all united in a network of mutuality. We are all in this together. There are no leaks on your side of our boat. So, in the spirit of the community, in that spirit that defines the best of our state and the best of our nation and what we promote and promise, I hope we can all practice a little more. "

As for the protests over Floyd's death, Newsom acknowledged that there would likely be more unrest across the state over the weekend, but asked that protesters be aware.

"I pray that all of us who want to express ourselves do so thoughtfully and gently, but strongly, in terms of expressing themselves as they should and as they should," said the governor.