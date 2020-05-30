Governor Newsom believes he can resume state breaks with COVID-19 tests – Up News Info San Francisco

SACRAMENTO (Up News Info SF) – Since the early days of the COVID-19 outbreak in California, Governor Gavin Newsom has believed that the key to a successful return to a new normal level of daily life was based on the ability to provide evidence to large scale within the state.

It is a belief that he still has months after and is guiding his decision on the pace to lift the restrictions of his historic haven in the place that closed businesses and schools and forced millions to remain confined to their homes.

"The most important thing that has happened and that gives me more confidence in our ability to deliver on the promise that we can safely and responsibly reopen the economy in the state of California is that our testing has increased substantially in this state," he said. during his Friday. to update. "We go from 2,000 tests a day to over 50,000 tests every day."

But the governor also noted that while health officials have struggled to assess the wide diversity of the state's population in urban and rural areas, the test results showed disparity in race and ethnicity in cases.

Although the percentage of deaths among the Latino and Asian communities was more or less similar to that of its population, the African-American community showed just over 10 percent of deaths in the state despite representing only six percent of the population.

"The subject and framework connecting the dots today is not surprising … the number of deaths in percentage terms, substantially higher," he said. “It is a point to highlight. It is an incredibly important point about the structural challenges we have as a state and a nation, to address the problems we have brought up in this crisis and to solve them once and for all. "

On the positive side, Newsom noted that the state was making significant progress in training contact trackers.

"The state of California entered this pandemic with 3,000 tracers," said the governor. "It is important for people to know that as we significantly increase our testing, we are also on track to reach our goal of 10,000 trained tracers in our workforce by the end of next month. Those 10,000 allow us to track 3,600 new cases by day ".

The governor also acknowledged, as he has in previous updates, that local data and conditions would dictate the reopening rate for different counties as health officials take different paths, noting that the San Francisco Bay area it is progressing at its own pace.

"The Bay Area moves slower, other counties move faster," Newsom said. “It's what we designed over the course of weeks. What works in one area may not work in other areas. Each county has its own conditions. "

As of Friday, California has had 101,697 confirmed cases since the outbreak began with 3,973 deaths and 1,092 patients currently under ICU care.